Survivor 47 sneak peeks provide new footage of the premiere, including tribe introductions and first challenge

Two Survivor 47 sneak peeks have been revealed to give fans an early look at the season premiere.

The first Survivor 47 episode airs on Wednesday, September 18 at 8/7c.

CBS gave Survivor two hours for its premiere and even bumped Big Brother from the time slot.

The Survivor 47 cast includes 18 new members, who competed for a $1 million prize in Fiji.

This is another 26-day season, which has become the norm for the New Era of Survivor.

Jeff Probst is along for the ride again (as host and executive producer), and this early released footage has created some nice buzz.

Survivor 47 sneak peek reveals tribe names and members

Below is the first Survivor 47 sneak peek. We get to see Jeff reveal the tribe names to each group. They cheer as they learn their tribe names, and we become more familiar with the players.

Jeff calls on a few new castaways to introduce themselves to the group. We meet Gabe Ortis (a 26-year-old radio host from Baltimore, MD) and Teeny Chirichillo (a 23-year-old freelance writer from Manahawkin, NJ).

The first Survivor 47 challenge

Jeff Probst kicks off the first challenge of the Survivor season in the second sneak peek video.

We see the three tribes and their elevated excitement as the season begins. The opening to the challenge is very intense, as Jeff notes that the mud they are working through is birthing them into Survivor. It’s an odd turn-of-phrase, but it underscores these players’ journey.

More from the Survivor 47 cast

Here is the full Survivor 47 cast list and bios. This season, 18 new players are from all across the country, including one from Winnipeg, Manitoba (Canada).

Long-time podcaster and comedian Jon Lovett is also part of the Survivor 47 cast.

Jeff revealed that the Sweat vs Savvy Challenge has a twist. He spoke about it while announcing that the Survivor auction returns this season.

Meet the Survivor 47 cast

For fans who want video footage of the Survivor 47 castaways, below is a video where they quickly introduce themselves.

Survivor 47 airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.