Survivor 47 season finale: Images from final Immunity Challenge revealed

Part two of the Survivor 47 season finale has arrived, and CBS has teased some interesting images.

A final Immunity Challenge stands between the final four players and a guaranteed spot in the final three.

Rachel LaMont, Sam Phalen, Sue Smey, and Teeny Chirichillo made the Survivor 47 final four.

During the December 18 episode, Sam, Sue, Teeny, and Rachel battle to win the final Immunity Necklace.

The winner then picks someone to join them in the final three, and the other two players battle in a Fire-Making Challenge.

The Survivor jury takes over after the finalists are revealed. The eight-person jury will decide who gets the $1 million prize.

A look at the final Survivor 47 Immunity Challenge

Below are some key images from Survivor 47, Episode 14. The episode is two hours long and debuts on Wednesday, December 18.

The first image features the final four castaways standing with host Jeff Probst. Behind them is the all-important Immunity Challenge.

An intense obstacle course awaits Rachel, Teeny, Sue, and Sam.

The final Immunity Challenge on Survivor 47. Pic credit: CBS

Next is an image from near the end of the final Immunity Challenge.

This may need a spoiler warning because it shows the final stage of the challenge.

Rachel, Sam, Sue, and Teeny are shown at a lock box at the end of an obstacle course.

Who will get it open first? Tune in to part two of the Survivor 47 season finale to find out!

The end stage of the final Immunity Challenge on Survivor 47. Pic credit: CBS

A new TV promo for the Survivor 47 finale

Excited yet? Below is an extended promo for the final Survivor 47 episode. It provides a look at the well-dressed jury and the final four players.

As mentioned, it’s only two hours for the final night, beginning at 8/7c.

We will also enjoy our first Survivor 48 promo when the night wraps.

