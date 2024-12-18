Survivor 47 jury members reveal who played the best game

The Survivor 47 jury members were asked intriguing questions before finale night, and some gave interesting answers.

Rachel LaMont, Sue Smey, Teeny Chirichillo, and Sam Phalen made the final four. But the people in the spotlight here are the first seven jury members.

An eighth jury member will be named midway through the December 18 episode of Survivor 47. That’s when Part 2 of the season finale airs on CBS.

The first seven jury members are Andy Rueda, Caroline Vidmar, Gabe Ortis, Genevieve Mushaluk, Kyle Ostwald, Sierra Wright, and Sol Yi.

Sierra, Sol, Gabe, Kyle, Caroline, Andy, and Genevieve answered questions ahead of the final episode, including who they felt was the best player on the jury.

The seven castaways were asked who among the jury members played the best game and why.

Who is the best Survivor player on the Season 47 jury?

Sol Yi stated that Caroline played the best game. He noted that he could also argue in support of “Kween Genevieve and Andy.”

Kyle Ostwald stated that Gabe played the best game. “My dude was there to play the game, and he wasted no time finding Idols and making alliances,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

Andy Rueda also named Caroline the best jury member, and Genevieve Mushaluck went with Gabe and Caroline.

“These are two people who, in my opinion, could play Survivor over and over again and get far in the game every time,” Genevieve stated about Gabe and Caroline.

As for Caroline Vidmar, she voted for Genevieve, calling her “truly a force of nature” during the entire season.

Sierra Wright picked Kyle, and Gabe Ortis selected Andy as the best player on the jury.

To summarize the split vote, Sol, Andy, and Genevieve voted for Caroline, landing her the most support from her fellow jury members.

Do you agree that Caroline Vidmar was the best Survivor 47 player who landed on the jury? Leave us a comment with your thoughts.

