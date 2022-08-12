Super Sized Salon exclusive: Things get heated when Jamie Lopez’s handyman arrives

Jamie Lopez’s handyman heats things up at the salon. Pic credit: WEtv

Things at Babydoll Beauty Couture are heating up as Jamie Lopez and her staff work to get things in order for their grand re-opening.

After realizing parts of the salon did not accommodate their clients, Jamie ordered new furniture and equipment. She hoped her boyfriend, Demarco, would get the new items settled in the salon. However, it seems that helping Jamie is his last priority.

So, Jamie reached out to her good friend, Abel. He’s a handyman who has helped her in the past and was quick to show up to the salon and do whatever Jamie needed him to do.

An exclusive clip shared with Monsters and Critics shows the staff’s reactions to Abel’s arrival in an upcoming episode. They immediately notice his flirtatious nature and the way he caters to Jamie. They also think Jamie should dump Demarco and start a new relationship with Able.

To make matters worse, Jamie shares her suspicions about Demarco’s actions. This leads the ladies on a mission to find out if he’s being faithful to his relationship.

Tune in to find out if Jamie’s concerns about Demarco are valid, and if she’s ready to move on with Able.

Super Sized Salon airs Friday nights at 10:30/9:30c on WEtv.