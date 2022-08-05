Super Sized Salon exclusive: Jamie feels disrespected by her staff

Jamie Lopez gets into a heated argument with her staff. Pic credit: WEtv

Super Sized Salon recently made its debut and introduced the world to Jamie Lopez and her fabulous glam squad.

The ladies work at Babydoll Beauty Couture which caters to members of the plus size community and helps them feel comfortable and safe as they get pampered.

In the premiere episode, viewers learned about Jamie’s health issues. Due to her size, she was bed-ridden for over a year and lost so much of her mobility during that time. After losing a significant amount of weight, Jamie became focused on regaining her independence and running her business.

In a sneak peek for the upcoming episode of Super Sized Salon, shared exclusively with Monsters and Critics, Jamie starts to feel offended when she overhears her staff talking about her health and sharing their concerns. She doesn’t think her team respects her because she is struggling with her mobility still and decides to call them out on their comments.

Jamie confronts the ladies, and a heated argument begins. They accuse her of handling the situation poorly and misdirecting her anger, while Jamie believes she is justified in her actions.

Be sure to tune in to see if the women can resolve their differences and cohesively work together again.

Super Sized Salon airs Friday nights at 10:30/9:30c on WEtv.