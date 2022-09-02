Super Sized Salon exclusive: Astra hopes to find a chair as big as her personality

Astra shops for a new chair as Babydoll Beauty Couture continues to be upgraded. Pic credit: WEtv

The ladies at Babydoll Beauty Couture continue to upgrade their salon as they become more popular and expand their clientele.

The salon was designed to cater to the plus-size community and provide a comfortable and safe environment for guests to be pampered and made over.

Since the doors opened, owner Jamie Lopez has spent so much time and money giving the salon its own makeover with custom furniture, styling equipment, and tools to help each client feel seen and beautiful.

Amid all the upgrades, receptionist Astra is hoping her corner of the salon can also get a taste of the glitz and glam.

In this Monsters and Critics exclusive preview, viewers see Astra and A-Love go shopping for a new desk chair. Astra hopes to find a chair that is wide and high enough to make her feel comfortable while sitting.

While shopping, the ladies realize how hard it is to find office furniture to accommodate their size. They use the opportunity to bring awareness to the struggles of many plus-size people.

Be sure to tune in to see if Astra can find a new chair that offers her the support she’s looking for.

Super Sized Salon airs Friday nights at 10:30/9:30c on WE tv.