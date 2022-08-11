Summer House star wants to be charter guest on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Is there another Bravo crossover event in the works? Pic credit: Bravo

Summer House star Danielle Olivera wants to be a charter guest on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Danielle has been part of Summer House since Season 2. She was dropped to a friend of status for Season 4 before getting bumped back up to full cast on Season 5.

It didn’t take long for Danielle to become a fan favorite on the show, especially because of her close friendship with Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard.

Summer House Season 7 is currently filming, and Danielle has confirmed she is back and still dating chef Robert Sieber.

The reality television personality would love to expand her scope in the genre with a guest appearance on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

So, what is it about the Below Deck spin-off that intrigues Danielle so much? Let’s take a look.

Danielle Olivera from Summer House wants to be a guest on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

In an interview with The List to promote her collaboration with 1800 Tequila, Danielle spilled another collab she would like to happen.

“I would love to be on [Below Deck Sailing Yacht] because it’s the perfect combination of … They work hard and they play hard, similar to ours. They’re definitely doing it in the most insane circumstances on a huge yacht and under high stress. But it’s so cool. The places that they go to [and] the personalities are so fun,” she explained to the website.

Danielle admitted she would love to hang out with cast members from Below Deck Sailing Yacht and other stars from the hit yachting franchise. Since she will be at BravoConn, Danielle is hoping to meet some of the yachties at that event.

Like many Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans, Danielle can’t get enough of Daisy Kelliher and Gary King’s chemistry. She loves watching their “friend tension” each season.

Will a Summer House and Below Deck Sailing Yacht crossover happen?

Danielle would love to have her boyfriend Robert Sieber join her on the show so he could chef it up with the chef on the Below Deck spin-off. Her top choice would be chef Marcos Spaziani, but sadly he has already declared he won’t be back for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4.

Bravo does love a good crossover. There is one problem, however, with making Danielle’s dream come true: the filming schedules.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht and Summer House both film in the summer, making it challenging to get Danielle as a charter guest. As mentioned above, Summer House Season 7 is filming now, and there are speculations Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 is filming too.

That doesn’t mean Bravo can’t make it happen, so stay tuned to see if Summer House and Below Deck Sailing Yacht will collide for the first time.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht and Summer House are both currently on hiatus on Bravo.