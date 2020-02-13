Home > TV > Reality TV

Summer House: How much is a Cartier love ring worth?

13th February 2020 12:37 PM ET
Paige DeSorbo from Summer House received a Cartier love ring from her beau. Pic Credit: Cartier & Bravo tv

Summer House season 4 has kicked off, and there have been quite a few changes since the last season.

For one, newcomer Paige DeSorbo, who was single when the season ended, is now in a serious relationship.

How serious you ask? Well, on last night’s episode, the 24-year- old fashionista revealed that her boyfriend gifted her a Cartier love ring, so THAT kind of serious!

Paige and her beau Perry Rahbar have known each other for some time but have only been dating for a few months.

The two have posted several pics coupled up on social media, like one Paige posted with the caption, “Feeling cute, might keep him.”

Perry reportedly told Paige that this is the first in a line of three rings — the next two being an engagement ring and then a wedding ring.

Feeling cute, might keep him

A post shared by PAIGE DESORBO (@paige_desorbo) on

While the latter two are quite popular, it’s not every day you hear about a Cartier love ring, so let’s see what all the hoopla is about.

What is a Cartier love ring, and how much is it worth?

A love ring holds the same meaning as a “promise ring.” It is a symbol of love and commitment.

There are different variations available from Cartier, and each is priced according to specific features.

These love rings are a part of Cartier’s love collection

They are handcrafted and feature an elegant oval shape.

This double-band stunner is made from 18K white gold and 18K rose gold, complete with six brilliant-cut diamonds totaling 0.07 carats and retails for $3,500 on the Cartier website.

 

18k white gold, 18k rose gold with 6 brilliant-cut diamonds. Pic credit: Cartier

Another stunning love ring on the site is this delicate, yet over-the-top band which sells for $4,500.

This one is 18K pink gold and is set with 72 brilliant-cut diamonds totaling 0.19 carats. This design is also available in yellow gold and white gold.

18k pink gold with 72 brilliant-cut diamonds. Pic credit: Cartier

This love ring features 66 brilliant-cut diamonds that total 0.74 carats. It is made from 18K white gold, with black ceramic.

The cost is $10,900.

18k white gold with black ceramic and 66 diamonds. Pic credit: Cartier

This one can be yours for $2,750. It is 18k and features a rose gold color, set with a yellow sapphire, amethyst, rose sapphire, blue sapphire, green garnet, and an orange garnet.

18k rose gold with yellow sapphire, amethyst, rose sapphire, blue sapphire, green garnet, and orange garnet. Pic credit: Cartier

This 18k white gold, love ring by Cartier is designed with eight brilliant-cut diamonds totaling 0.19 carats. It retails for $3,800.

18K white gold, with eight brilliant-cut diamond totaling 0.19 carats. Pic credit: Cartier

In total, there are 38 love rings on the Cartier website, ranging from $1,070 to $14,900.

We’re not sure which specific love ring was gifted to Paige, but we might get a glimpse of it during an upcoming episode of Summer House.

Summer House airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. 

