Stevie J files for divorce from Faith Evans after three years

Steven Jordan and his wife Faith Evans looked inseparable last year in the Clive Davis pre-Grammy party. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Faith Evans and Stevie J have called it quits after three years of marriage. The former Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta star filed for divorce in Los Angeles on Monday.

The surprise marriage shocked their friends and family — the Love and Hip Hop cast had a range of reactions.

The former LHHATL star is a record producer signed to Diddy in the 90s and worked with the late Biggie — Faith’s former husband.

The whirlwind romance was seemingly tumultuous as the 48-year-old singer was arrested for domestic violence after allegedly attacking Stevie last year.

Before her arrest, the couple tried to downplay rumors about trouble in their short marriage.

But now, TMZ reports that Stevie J has actually filed for a divorce.

Faith and Stevie appeared together in Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, and prior to their marriage, the singer appeared on his spin-off series Leave It to Stevie as his friend of 20 years.

No signs of trouble in paradise before divorce

Less than a week before Stevie filed for divorce, the I’ll Be Missing You singer posted a sweet birthday message to the record producer. “Happy & blessed birthday Mr J! Hurry up, so we can turn up!”

On the other hand, Stevie’s last Instagram message to his wife came in November 2020 when he wrote: “I’m grateful for you erryday MrsJ.”

The Grammy-award winning singer still has a photo of the couple as her Instagram profile photo. However, she has not posted on the social platform in at least five days.

Faith Evans denied stealing Stevie from Joseline

In April, Faith appeared on Behind Every Man on the Oprah Winfrey Network to dispel rumors that she stole the record producer from his former flame Joseline Hernandez.

“I wasn’t quite sure whether or not he was still involved with his ex, so when you told me you guys weren’t together, and then shortly thereafter, finding out that you still kind of were, I think that’s probably when I stepped away. Because I’m not a man stealer, a homewrecker.”

Due to the former LHHATL star’s reputation as a playboy, Faith was initially hesitant to get into a relationship with her friend for over 20 years.

“It was way too much for me. This was the main thing, if you’re not really serious, please don’t do this to our friendship.”

The estranged couple does not have any children together, but both have from previous relationships.

Neither party has released a statement following Stevie’s divorce filing on Monday.