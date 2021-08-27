Steven Johnston on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way — Here’s what we know about the newest cast member

There is more to Steven than what The Other Way viewers have seen so far. Pic credit: TLC

The most peculiar new addition to the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way cast is perhaps Steven Johnston, who is a twenty-five-year-old Mormon Utah native.

His fiance Alina described in the trailer for the upcoming season as strange, and he lived up to that in the brief introduction viewers got when he stuck his tongue in his wine glass.

Steven and Alina met through a language app and have been desperate to figure out a way to be together in person since the coronavirus pandemic has come with travel restrictions. Steven can’t go to her native Russia and Alina can’t go to America, so they will be meeting up in Turkey.

The issues they face are over trust, as Alina suspects Steven may be hiding something. With their goal being to figure out if they are ready for marriage, they will have a lot of ground to cover before that serious undertaking.

There is more to Steven than what viewers have seen so far from the trailer.

More details about Steven Johnston from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans can find Steven on Instagram at @stevenjj1994, where his passion for travel is highlighted in his posts.

His bio on Instagram includes his appearance on the show, his faith in the Mormon religion, and that his home base is in Salt Lake City, Utah. He also details his MPA from Penn State and that he is a gamer.

There are no pictures of him and Alina together but there is a picture in Egypt where Alina visited at the same time in November of 2020.

Steven’s most recent post from May 25, 2021 has a caption that gives good insight into Steven’s motivations and ambitions. The post is a picture someone took of Steven looking pensive in what looks in front of a sweeping city view.

His caption reads, “I suffer from an abundance of aspirations. So many goals and dreams yet to be achieved and so many more yet to be discovered. Thank you to everyone who keeps me on the path, keeps me true to myself, and gives me the courage to chase my dreams!”

Alina liked the photo and commented heart eyes emoji and a fire emoji.

There is another new couple on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way this season

Ellie and Victor are the other new couple who will be appearing in the new season of the other way.

Forty-five-year-old Ellie and thirty-eight-year-old Victor met while Ellie was traveling South America. They have been in a long-distance relationship for two years and the restaurant owner from Seattle is ready to uproot her life and move to Victor’s small Colombian island of Providencia.

Trust and financial issues are among the biggest issues for the couple, who have not spent much time in person together. Not to mention category 5 hurricane Iota destroyed the island shortly before Ellie’s arrival, so she will be helping Victor and his family rebuild.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 3 premieres Sunday, August 29 at 8/7c on TLC.