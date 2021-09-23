Steven Johnston in photo with Chantel and Pedro Jimeno and mystery woman has 90 Day Fiance fans confused

90 Day Fiance fans are wondering why a picture was taken with Steven Johnston, Pedro and Chantel Jimeno, and a mystery woman. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance fans are scratching their heads over a photo that surfaced including Chantel and Pedro Jimeno, along with Steven Johnston and a mystery woman.

Viewers first met Chantel and Pedro during Season 4 of the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

Chantel and Pedro met while Chantel was learning Spanish and her teacher directed her to Pedro on Facebook to help.

They quickly fell in love and got engaged, and eventually married, and Pedro moved to the United States from the Dominican Republic.

Another star from the 90 Day Franchise, Steven Johnston, from Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, has garnered attention for other reasons — his odd ways.

Steven met his Russian-born girlfriend Alina through a language-learning app and the Mormon Utah native had strict rules when it came to premarital sex.

The 25-year-old, who refers to himself as “Steven with a V,” also showed viewers his strange side early on in the season when he excused himself to fart, stuck his tongue in a wine glass, and referred to sex as “skoodlypoop.”

Bizarre photo of Steven Johnston with Chantel and Pedro Jimeno and mystery woman has 90 Day Fiance fans scratching their heads

Now, a picture has surfaced that includes these three unlikely 90 Day Fiance cast members together — Pedro and Chantel Jimeno and Steven Johnston — along with a mystery woman.

In the pic, Steven sat next to an unidentified brunette and they were joined by Chantel and Pedro as the foursome sat at a table at an undisclosed restaurant where they shared dinner and drinks.

90 Day Fiance Now on Instagram shared the screenshot and it had fans of the show scratching their heads.

“So I guess him and Alina aren’t together?” one 90 Day Fiance fan asked.

Steven and Alina haven’t been seen together since their season of The Other Way first aired, prompting fans to question whether they’re still together or not.

Another fan of the franchise commented, “Where’s his fiance[?]”

Pic credit: @90dayfiancenow/Instagram

Some fans commented on the mystery woman seated next to Steven and one asked, “Who’s that girl next to Steven?”

Are Steven and Alina still together?

Since Steven and Alina haven’t told their fans much about their current whereabouts, it’s left room for a lot of speculation.

Steven and Alina met in Turkey this season on The Other Way, and one fan of the show assumed that’s where they still were, and pointed out what most 90 Day Fiance fans were thinking — this was an odd group to be sharing dinner and drinks.

“Odd group…thought he was overseas,” the comment read.

In addition to his quirky behavior, Steven has come under fire by 90 Day Fiance fans for what they perceive to be gaslighting Alina.

Fans of The Other Way have also labeled Steven a hypocrite after he admitted to previously having sex but prohibiting his fiance Alina to have premarital sex with him.

Steven even put Alina up in a separate room while he stayed in a hostel in Turkey to avoid any “accidental” sexual encounters with his future wife.

Whether Steven and Alina are still an item is yet to be determined, but surely there are some sleuth-like 90 Day Fiance fans who can trace the mystery woman’s identity and find out the meaning behind the bizarre photo.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.