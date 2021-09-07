Steven Johnston from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is being accused of gaslighting Alina

Steven is being blasted by fans for his double standards and gaslighting. Pic credit: TLC

Steven Johnston may be new to the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way franchise, but he is already being blasted by viewers. The practicing Mormon has viewers turning on him after he revealed that he lied to Alina.

The Utah native shocked viewers after he told Alina that he had booked separate accommodations in Turkey for them. The nail in the coffin came when Steven revealed he was not a virgin.

90 Day Fiance fans don’t like Steven

Steven made it clear he was worried he would once again succumb to temptation. But Alina wasn’t buying it. 90 Day Fiance viewers felt that Steven was extremely phony and hypocritical with his expectations.

TLC fans flocked to Reddit to share their disdain with one thread user writing, “This guy is a trip. He can’t do cohabitation because religion, but it’s fine to have casual sex before marriage but not with Alina, any random b***h. GTFO here.”

Another user, @joccy, compared Steven to a murder case, writing, “I might get a little dark here .. but have you heard of the Jodi Arias true crime case? The man she killed was a devoted Mormon but sleeping with multiple random women.”

Steven is acting like a hypocrite

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers have been quick to call Steven out about his obvious double standard and for keeping it all a secret from Alina even after they both uprooted their lives so that they could meet in Turkey.

Following Sunday’s episode, viewers also spoke out about Steven on Twitter. @edenwillow had a few choice words adding, “At first I thought Steven just seemed like a creep, but now I know he is an absolute piece of s*** gaslighting creep.”

Pic credit: @EdenWillow/Twitter

90 Day Fiance watchers were surprised to learn that Steven had broken his vows and been with multiple women. The lack of honesty has shot up several red flags for Alina.

The two met over a language app, but it may not be a happily ever after if Steven keeps gaslighting his girlfriend.

Pic credit@jocccy/Reddit

90 Day Fiance fans believe Steven is gaslighting Alina

The young Russian made it clear to her boyfriend that she was unwilling to live separate lives in a whole new country. 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way watchers already think the couple is in for a rough ride.

While 90 Day Fiance couples have made it to the other end in the past, these two young lovers may have the odds stacked against them.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sunday 8/7c on TLC.