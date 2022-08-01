Steven Johnston and Alina Shaimardanova share stunning travel photo

Steven Johnston and Alina Shaimardanova showed 90 Day Fiance fans a travel photo. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple Steven Johnston and Alina Shaimardanova became enigmas during Season 3 because of the level of drama in their relationship.

Despite not appearing on any spinoffs since Season 3 of the hit 90 Day spinoff, Steven and Alina are still very popular among 90 Day viewers. They continue to share their journey on their social media and keep fans up to date on what they’re doing.

Since getting married on The Other Way, Steven and Alina live together in Turkey, where they met for the first time on the show, and they seem to do a bit of traveling within the country.

Most recently, 26-year-old Steven showed a smiling picture of him and his 21-year-old Russian wife in Cappadocia, Turkey.

The young couple has traveled previously with Alina’s mom to Greece.

Steven is a Mormon from Utah who wanted Alina to convert to his religion and follow the pillars of his faith despite not adhering himself.

Steven Johnston and Alina Shaimardanova share a travel photo with 90 Day Fiance fans

Steven and Alina appear to be in one of the hot air balloon capitals of the world, Cappadocia, Turkey.

While the pair currently live in Turkey full-time, they are suspected of living in the city of Antalya, so their Cappadocia share might mean they are traveling.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

The picture shared through Steven’s Instagram showed Steven and Alina above the camera looking down in what appears to be a walled canyon setting.

Beige rock formations appeared above them, and a clear blue sky could be seen above that. Both Steven and Alina were smiling as Steven held a strand of his hair, and Alina posed her hand in her hair.

In the caption, Steven wrote, “In Cappadocia with my love [heart emoji.].”

Alina Shaimardanova has stuck by Steven Johnston’s side

Steven received heavy criticism for being a hypocrite while he was on The Other Way with Alina. This is because he not only broke his vow of chastity several times over but also expected Alina to hold up to Mormon values.

It was also revealed that Steven had been intimate with other women while Alina thought they were in a relationship. However, Alina forgave Steven and his shady behavior and decided to marry him.

In the Season 3 Tell All, Steven admitted to having sexual conversations with nine women while he was mad at Alina and announced that he had urges for a threesome.

Alina forgave him once again despite her fellow cast members and 90 Day viewers’ warnings.

She has since said she is “grateful fo every moment” with Steven and the pair seem to be happy on social media.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus.