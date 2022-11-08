Steven Johnston and Alina Shaimardanova go blue for couple’s photo

Steven and Alina posed for a couple’s photo. Pic credit: @steven.j.johnston/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple Steven Johnston and Alina Shaimardanova are still going strong despite the drama that they endured on the show.

The young couple appeared smiling in an Instagram Post on Steven’s page that was geotagged in Antalya, Turkey, where the pair have been living since getting married on Season 3.

Steven has been growing out his blonde hair, and he was wearing it down as it fell around his chest. He wore sunglasses on the top of his head and had a big smile on his face.

Steven was wearing a light blue button-up shirt with a white shirt visible underneath. He paired that with khaki pants and had a hair tie around his wrist.

Alina, while also in blue, donned a darker and more vibrant shade of blue in the sweetheart neckline dress she was wearing.

Alina’s dress has puff sleeves, and she stood with a closed-mouth smile, one visible earring, and wore her hair down behind her back.

For the caption, Steven just used one blue heart and one white heart emoji.

Steven Johnston and Alina Shaimardanova have a YouTube Channel

Shortly after their time on Season 3 of The Other Way, Alina and Steven launched a YouTube Channel but have only managed to share three videos of their time in Turkey.

The last post from the couple was eight months ago, and that’s when they explained that they had decided to live in Turkey permanently.

Steven said that they had gotten stuck in Turkey but liked it enough to stay.

Alina is originally from Russia, and Steven is from Salt Lake City, Utah.

Steven had several transgressions against Alina

While Alina and Steven were trying to reconnect and get married in Turkey while on The Other Way, Steven’s first set of transgressions came to light.

Steven, who is a devout Mormon, admitted to Alina that he broke his vow of chastity and not only made out with 12 girls but also had sex with someone while Alina thought they were exclusive.

Steven still wanted Alina to remain a virgin, become a Mormon, and uphold other rules in the Mormon faith.

Furthermore, at the Season 3 Tell All, Steven revealed that he had inappropriate sexual conversations with nine different women on social media.

He explained that he had sexual urges but that he was sorry. He went a step further and said that he fantasized about a threesome with Alina too.

Steven’s ex-girlfriend came on stage and corroborated Steven’s history of hitting on her when he was supposed to be in a relationship with Alina.

Alina forgave Steven at the Tell All, and the couple has not seemed to look back at the ugly times in their short marriage since.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus.