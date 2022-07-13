Steven Frend shows off his new haircut to 90 Day Fiance fans

Steven Frend showed off his new hair to 90 Day Fiance fans on social media. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Steven Frend debuted a new look to 90 Day Fiance fans.

The 24-year-old showed off a stylish new haircut on his Instagram that looked much more polished than the hair he had been rocking previously.

Steven opted for his blonde hair to be long on top and faded on the sides as it was styled to be slicked back.

90 Day Fiance fans watched Steven and his now-wife Olga on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance. Since then, they have been featured on two seasons of 90 Day Diaries, with several different appearances on Season 3.

Steven Frend showed off a fresh new haircut to 90 Day Fiance fans

Steven used his Instagram platform, with more than 100k followers, to show off his new haircut and style.

In a mirror selfie, Steven looked stoically at his camera as his naturally blonde hair appeared long on top with a faded buzz around the sides.

In the caption of his post, Steven wrote, “Always have to post a fresh cut.”

In the past, Steven’s hair was either long and pulled back in a bun, hanging over his ears, or buzzed.

New things in Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova’s lives

Steven and Olga’s big move to New York City with their young son was detailed during Season 3 of 90 Day Diaries. During Season 2, the pair had big plans to buy a van, convert it, and travel around the country.

With their sights set on New York City, issues around finances and what they would be able to afford became an issue. In the end, they were able to make their budget work and get the apartment they wanted.

In New York City, Olga wanted to pursue her photography career while Steven has since gotten into modeling.

Other major news in the young couple’s lives is that Olga is pregnant with their second child. Olga admitted that their second pregnancy was a surprise.

When they were filming Season 3 90 Day Diaries, they had not yet found out that they were pregnant.

Olga joins five other 90 Day Fiance stars who are currently expecting. Those expecting include Elizabeth Potthast, Juliana Custodio, Ash Naeck, Daevan Clegg, and Loren Brovarnik.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.