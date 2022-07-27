Steve Moy goes shirtless and brings the heat for pool day

Steve Moy debuted on Married at First Sight Season 14. Pic credit: @therealstevemoy/Instagram

Steve Moy is a newly single man, and he’s potentially ready to mingle or at least entice his followers with shirtless selfies.

Now that he’s back on the market, Steve’s recent thirst trap post caught the attention of his followers.

After a messy divorce from Noi Phommasak on Married at First Sight Season 14, Steve has been finding ways to keep his spirits up.

Recently, Steve took some time to enjoy a pool day.

Steve snapped a pic of himself dripping wet and shirtless by the pool.

Steve’s sizzling post led to lots of comments from fans who loved the shirtless shot.

Steve Moy turns up the heat by the pool

Steve Moy took to Instagram to share a shirtless selfie while poolside.

The MAFS star smiled at the camera with water dripping down his toned chest and with his memorable lion tattoo on display.

Sign up for our newsletter!

A large blue pool, white picket fence, trees, and the sky could be seen in the background.

Steve captioned the post, “Alexa, play Heat Waves,” with a sun and ocean emoji.

Steve Moy receives praise from fans

In the comment section of Steve’s post, his followers were extra supportive of the shirtless snaps.

One commenter wrote, “Well, hello there.”

Several commenters played off Steve’s caption with one writing, “Alexa, play How Steve Got his Groove Back, the remix!” and “Alexa order me Steve as a husband.”

Pic credit: @therealstevemoy/Instagram

Steve received lots of heart-eyed emojis in his comment sections as well as comments such as “Looking good Steve!,” “Oh my!!,” “I see you Steve,” and “Glad you’re doing well!”

A follower commented on Steve’s hotness, writing, “Alexa play it’s getting HOT IN HERE.”

Pic credit: @therealstevemoy/Instagram

Steve Moy’s lion tattoo was at the center of MAFS drama

During Married at First Sight Season 14, Alyssa Ellman was matched with Chris Collette and was unhappy about the pairing.

Alyssa claimed there were many reasons she and Chris weren’t compatible, with her psychic reading allegedly being one of the reasons.

Alyssa had shared that her psychic told her that her husband would have a specific tattoo. Lindsey Georgoulis shared that Alyssa and Noi had some tension as Alyssa allegedly appeared to think Steve’s lion tattoo was a sign that he might’ve been meant to be her match.

Steve and Noi had more drama during their split, as the couple shared exposing messages on social media after announcing their divorce.

Steve has been vocal about how the men from his season of MAFS have been a shoulder to lean on amid his divorce.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.