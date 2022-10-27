Stephanie Shepherd wows as she shows off her amazing figure in a sheer dress. Pic credit: @steph_shep/Instagram

The COO of Kimoji and the best friend of the most famous reality star on the planet, Stephanie Shepherd, looked sensational in a sheer black gown earlier this week.

The 33-year-old exuded elegance and style as she was spotted in Beverly Hills for the Solaire Culture Exhibit.

Steph first shot to fame in 2013 when she became Kim Kardashian’s trusty assistant and future best friend.

Even though the pair no longer work together, Stephanie is quickly gaining fans with her impeccable sense of style.

The beauty attended the Solaire Culture Exhibit in Beverly Hills, and her look did not disappoint.

Posing for the star-studded event, Steph looked incredible as she slipped into a sheer black dress that had a plunging neckline, drawing attention to her chest area.

Stephanie Shepherd wows in a sheer black dress

The stunning number hugged every inch of her jaw-dropping figure while making her appear taller.

Steph amplified the leggy effect of the look by balancing expertly on a pair of black open-toed ankle-strap stilettos, which she wore over sheer tights.

She styled her dark tresses into wavy curls, which cascaded down her back.

Adding a splash of color to the all-black ensemble, Steph opted for bright red nails.

Steph, who is also friends with Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian, also sported a radiant make-up palette, including a rosy pink lip gloss, dark eyeliner, and a slight pink blush.

Who is Stephanie Shepherd, Kim Kardashian’s former employee?

Longtime fans of the Kardashians may remember Stephanie because she appeared for years on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Stephanie came from a small town and first got a taste of fame as a dancer for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Then, she worked as the assistant of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Girardi when she was recruited by Mikey Minden, Erika’s creative director.

Having worked as Kim’s assistant since 2013, Stephanie fell out with her ex-boss when she was made COO of Kim’s company, KKW, but was fired shortly after the promotion – leading to the alleged bad blood between them.

A source told PEOPLE at the time, “She was a good assistant but when Stephanie wanted to transition into a larger role with Kim’s brand and businesses, it just didn’t work.”

“Kim gave her the chance, but after a short period of time, it became clear that Stephanie just didn’t have the knowledge to take on a role like that. Kim made an executive decision to part ways.”

However, unlike some former Kardashian-Jenner employees, Stephanie remained on good terms with her former boss.

Stephanie Shepherd’s birthday tribute to Kim Kardashian

Last week, Steph uploaded a series of sweet pictures for a birthday tribute post to Kim.

In the snaps, Steph can be seen messing around with a selfie timer while in a hotel room with Kim.

Steph appeared in the front of all the pics, while Kim appeared in the shots too, both on accident and deliberately.

Dressed in sweatpants and a sports bra, Kim wore little make-up, and her dark locks were tied up in a tidy bun.

She could then be seen looking around for items in her black Hermés Birkin bag before turning around to face the camera.

In another shot, she flashed her middle finger and pulled a funny face.

Steph wrote in the caption: “hbd kk. Your loyalty, your kindness, your work ethic, your resilience, and your commitment to always be in the shot is unmatched.”