Stephanie Matto warns of fake Instagram page offering her nudes for money

We recently reported that 90 Day Fiance star Stephanie Matto was taking a break from social media due to a barrage of hateful messages.

Since episodes of the show started airing, Matto became one of the most hated cast members this season.

A few days ago, she revealed that for the sake of her mental health, she would take a break from social media.

Stephanie has briefly returned to Instagram

It’s not clear how long the 29-year-old will keep her page up this time around, but Matto notes that she only reactivated it so she could deliver an urgent message to fans.

Apparently, since she deactivated her account, several fake Instagram pages have popped up – using her name to try and sell nude photos to fans.

Matto wants people to know that it’s a scam and they should refrain from giving money to anyone from these fake accounts.

Mere hours ago, the reality star posted an IG message to her followers saying,

“I am not back from my hiatus, I am just posting an urgent message because quite sadly it has come to this. Since I deactivated my account it has come to my attention that several fake accounts have been made using my likeness. One of these accounts has attempted to solicit money from people in exchange for my nude photos.

She continued by asking her fans not to communicate with these pages and, under no circumstances, send them any money. She also asked people to be kind and then said she was resuming her social media break.

However, she had one last parting shot:

“F*%# you Rick. You know who you are, I know who you are, and I know what you are trying to do. You will pay. #ricksucks”

Her message suggests that she knows who the person is that is trying to sell these photos. However, she didn’t tag any of the fake accounts in her post, nor did she reveal the true identity of Rick.

Matto does sell nude photos

It would be easy for someone to trick fans into buying these images since Matto does sell nude photos and burlesque style videos to fans through her Patreon account.

She has taken a lot of heat for it since appearing on the show but makes no apologies for doing this.

“I sell naked photos of myself online. Some people think that’s wrong, some say that’s gross, some will call me a whore,” Matto said. “Your opinion is exactly that: YOURS. And I respect you for having one and voicing it. I actually have pretty strong morals about my body.”

She revealed that the money from her sponsorships and investments are all “a pool” of her income. She also said that her younger brother lives with her, and she is responsible for him.

“I pay for health insurance, rent, bills, and also help friends and people out, and l am so proud of that.”

