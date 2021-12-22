Stephanie Matto says she and Erika Owens joined 90 Day Fiance for ‘business intentions’ and both ‘profited’

Why did Erika Owens and Stephanie Matto join the show? Pic credit: TLC

Stephanie Matto is spilling the tea on her true reasons for joining 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and she admitted it wasn’t all about love. Stephanie and former girlfriend Erika Owens both had business intentions in mind when they decided to sign up for the show.

Stephanie made the admission during a recent interview where she opened up about her time on TLC and what she gained from her reality TV experience. Stephanie and Erika were the first bisexual couple cast on the franchise but their romance was doomed from the start.

From the very beginning, viewers questioned if Stephanie was really into women or just putting on an act for the show. When she left the U.S for Australia to finally meet Erika face to face, things took an unfortunate turn and Stephanie’s behavior further garnered questions about her sexuality.

The relationship between the two women ended in disaster and Stephanie got the majority of the backlash — with many saying she had ulterior motives for joining the show. However, according to the popular YouTuber both she and Erika profited from being cast members of the franchise.

Stephanie Matto and Erika Owens had ‘business intentions’ behind joining the show

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star had a recent chat on The Domenick Nati Show and she didn’t anything hold back. During her interview, Stephanie was asked if she was really in a relationship with Erika during their stint on Season 2.

“You know, we were in a relationship to a degree, but it was definitely not like a very serious relationship,” she confessed. “Were there feelings? Yes! Was it an opportunity for both of us? Yes, just like it is for anybody.”

Stephanie continued, “Nobody goes on a reality show for fun. Everybody goes there to push something, a business, an agenda, or whatever, and obviously both me and her went into it with also business intentions in mind and both of us profited and made out quite well, especially her.”

“I think that that was always like a part of the plan,” added Stephanie.

Stephanie Matto seized her opportunity on TV

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star continued to open up about her reasons for joining the show.

She revealed, “There was a plan to also take our relationship to the next level after meeting, but unfortunately that end of the bargain did not happen because we just didn’t get along.”

However, the 31-year-old is not ashamed that she had business motivations for joining the show.

‘You’re supposed to seize the opportunity, it’s an opportunity…and some people seize the opportunity quite well and after 90 Day Fiance [they] go on to make a lot of money.”

