Stephanie Matto reveals which mystery 90 Day Fiance star won $2700 bid for a date with her

Stephanie Matto has revealed the winner of her date auction, and it’s a fellow 90 Day Fiance star. Pic credit: @stepankamatto/Instagram

Stephanie Matto revealed the mystery 90 Day Fiance star who won her auction, bidding $2700 to secure a date with her.

Stephanie has become known for her unconventional side hustles, most notably selling her farts in jars to paying customers, as well as her boob sweat and “farted-in” bed sheets.

The 31-year-old Connecticut native recently expanded her leisurely pursuits in the form of an auction. Last week, Stephanie announced that one lucky winner would secure a one-hour long, virtual candlelight date with her, with 10% of the proceeds going to charity.

Stephanie recently revealed that the bids climbed as high as $2700, going to a fellow 90 Day Fiance cast member whose identity she kept under wraps, until now. In a recent Instagram post, Stephanie encouraged her followers to continue guessing which 90 Day Fiance star won the auction, noting that it would be revealed by TMZ on Monday morning.

Now, Monday morning has arrived and Stephanie made good on her promise. Speaking with TMZ, Stephanie revealed the lucky winner, and it’s not only another 90 Day Fiance alum, but they also share a first name — Stephanie Davison.

90 Day Fiance viewers will remember self-described cougar Stephanie Davison from Season 8 of the flagship series, who was in a relationship with much-younger Ryan Carr, who she met while she was vacationing in Belize.

90 Day Fiance Season 8 alum Stephanie Davison wins Stephanie Matto’s auction

According to the report, Stephanie Matto revealed that Stephanie Davison got into a heated bidding war with a 90 Day Fiance super fan before snagging the spot for $2700 under the username “stephiejosinbox,” completely catching Matto off guard.

Matto tells the outlet that Davison would like to use the hour to discuss marketing ideas; perhaps to take a few plays out of her atypical money-making strategies.

What has Stephanie Davison been up to since 90 Day Fiance?

Davison is a successful businesswoman herself who owns several beauty spas/weight loss centers that specialize in weight loss and age reversal, under the name Skin Envy Non-Surgical Weight Loss Center. She also hopped on the OnlyFans train recently, claiming to be one of the platform’s top creators. It’s estimated that she is worth $1.5 million.

On Instagram, Davison has remained quiet, with her last share coming on Halloween 2021 before her latest post, shared just yesterday. In it, Stephanie can be seen loading her luggage into her Maserati while an unidentified gentleman helped her carry her things to the driveway.

Judging by her caption, it appears that Stephanie is headed to her favorite vacation spot, Belize: “Going away for vacation. You better #belizeit 😁 #baecation.”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.