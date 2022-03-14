Stephanie Matto returns to selling fart jars after thanking fans for ‘fun’ Hustler Club appearance

Stephanie Matto returns to her fart jar venture. Pic credit: STEPANKA/YouTube

Stephanie Matto’s fart jar business is back in operation after what many people thought was a permanent hiatus.

The 90 Day: The Single Life star had a booming business a few months ago selling her farts, but a trip to the hospital caused her to pull the plug. However, Stephanie just confirmed that she’s back to selling her farts once again.

If you want to get your hands on a fart jar, it will cost you $1000. The price tag might be hefty, but during her first attempt a the fart jar business, the TLC star raked in $200,000, and she’s ready to do it again.

Stephanie Matto is back to selling her $1000 farts in a jar

The 90 Day: The Single Life star had a heart attack scare after selling bottles of her jarred farts and having to eat a protein-rich diet to fulfill the orders.

However, it was her daily diet of yogurt, beans, protein muffins, hard-boiled eggs, and protein shakes that led to pains in her chest, which Stephanie thought was a heart attack.

After doctors warned that her diet was causing the problem, Stephanie retired from the fart jar business, but now she’s back.

The reality TV personality shared a post on Instagram after a recent meet and greet at Hustler Club New York City, and she thanked her fans for coming to see her despite the chilly New York weather.

However, Stephanie used the post to announce the return of her fart jar business as well.

“Fart jars are back on sale for $1,000 per jar!” she wrote. “Had so much fun with my fans at @hustlerclubny 🤩 👯‍♀️ thanks to everyone who braved the cold to come see me!”

Stephanie Matto bashed for second attempt at fart Jar venture

Stephanie’s announcement about her fart jar venture being back in business garnered some criticisms.

“More power to you! But to anyone who’s actually purchasing them- just why??” questioned one commenter.

“When you don’t want a real job so you just stay home and fart all day,” added someone else.

One Instagram user had a message for those intending to buy one of Stephanie Matto’s fart jars and asked them to donate to “the crisis in Ukraine where families are dying” instead of to a “rich girl.”

Someone else also told Stephanie to donate her proceeds to Ukraine and noted, “This is getting dumb.”

Meanwhile, one person warned the 90 Day: The Single Life star that her return to the fart jar business could spell “Fart attack number 2 in the near future.”

Do you think Stephanie Matto’s second attempt at her fart jar venture will be as successful as her first?

