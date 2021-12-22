Stephanie Matto responds to claim that 90 Day:The Single Life is staged, admits ‘it is a little bit manipulated’

Stephanie Matto spills the tea on 90 Day: The Single Life. Pic credit: Discovery+

Stephanie Matto has dipped her toes back into the dating pool during her stint on 90 Day: The Single Life and now she’s sharing more details about the show. The Discovery+ dating series is now in its second season and features several 90 Day Fiance stars whose prior relationships ended in disaster.

The newly single hopefuls have ventured back into the world of dating and we get to watch the hits and misses as they maneuver the dating scene. However, as with other TLC shows viewers are not exactly buying into the fact that everything is real.

Reality TV has a lot of smoke and mirrors and during a recent interview, Stephanie responded to claims about the show being staged.

Is 90 Day:The Single Life staged ?

The 90 Day: The Single Life star had an interview on The Domenick Nati Show recently and talks quickly turned to the show which is now streaming its second season.

Host Domenick Nati asked Stephanie about the show is staged and she spilled the tea during her chat. While the 31-year-old didn’t exactly admit that the show was staged she did confess that producers try and steer the cast members to do and say certain things for dramatic effect.

However, Stephanie made it known that doesn’t always work with her.

“I am just showing up to the day of filming and I’m doing whatever I wanna do and I will not do anything the producers want me to do,” said Stephanie. “And if they ask me to do something…if I don’t wanna do it if it’s not something that I would do, I won’t do it.”

Stephanie Matto admits the show is ‘a little bit manipulated’

During her interview, the 90 Day: The Single Life star shared more details about what really happens behind the cameras.

Stephanie admitted that the producers sometimes try to push them in a certain direction and she gave some examples of that.

“Yeah I guess sometimes you know with alcohol, suggesting to you things to talk about during like dinner for example, like ‘hey you should mention that…’ so it is a little bit manipulated,” she remarked.

The reality TV personality noted that producers often suggest uncomfortable topics for them to talk about during their dates “and it’s like okay that’s what’s expected of me tonight, that’s what I will do.”

She continued, “Normally these are not conversations I would want to be having with somebody three days after meeting them for the first time.”

90 Day: The Single Life is currently streaming on Discovery+.