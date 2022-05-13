Stephanie Matto relaxes poolside in cheeky purple bikini, has plans to swim naked

Stephanie Matto shares a poolside photo. Pic credit: Stepanka/YouTube

90 Day: The Single Life star Stephanie Matto is living her best life, and she’s doing it clad in a cheeky bikini while lounging by her pool.

She recently admitted that putting in the large structure was complicated and very expensive, but now she’s enjoying the fruits of her labor.

Stephanie was a popular YouTuber with a large social media following before her introduction on the TLC franchise 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

She was also one of the most successful creators on OnlyFans before creating her subscription website. Plus, let’s not forget that the fart jar queen made over $200,000 in a matter of weeks from selling her farts in a jar.

All in all, Stephanie knows how to make money, and after investing a large sum into building her swimming pool, she plans to enjoy it.

Stephanie Matto relaxes poolside in a cheeky purple bikini

The 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life star is not waiting for summer to roll around before she takes a dip in her large swimming pool. She’s enjoying it now.

Stephanie shared an Instagram photo clad in a cheeky purple bikini while sitting poolside with her feet in the water. However, the bikini won’t be staying on for too long because the 31-year-old revealed her plans to swim naked.

“Pool is open!” wrote Stephanie in the caption. “Time to spend the whole summer swimming naked in it.”

However, the poolside escapes are not just fun and games for the reality TV personality. The skinny-dipping moments will be filmed, and the sexy content will be featured on her subscription website for her paid subscribers.

“If you want to see the show you know where to go,” added Stephanie.

Stephanie Matto says her large pool was pricey but ‘worth it’

The 90 Day: The Single Life star shared more details about the pool after showing it off on social media.

She shared in her Instagram Story that they started building the pool in October 2021, and it was completed in early spring of this year.

“It has been a nightmare, to say the least,” confessed the fart jar entrepreneur. “It’s a gunite pool so it was not cheap.”

“To make this pool happen took so much excavation and planning. As Joe Exotica once said, ‘I will never financially recover from this,’ [joke]. It was worth it,” she added.

Stephanie noted that her friends and family will be able to enjoy the pool and most importantly so will her dogs.

“The pool is for them,” she admitted.

90 Day: The Single Life is currently on hiatus on Discovery+.