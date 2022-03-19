Stephanie Matto met Larissa Lima while promoting fart jars at the Hustler Club in Las Vegas

90 Day Fiance star Stephanie Matto meets Larissa Lima in Las Vegas. Pic credit: Discovery+

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum Stephanie Matto is on the road promoting her fart jars. The business venture is something she has become passionate about, which she currently sells for $1,000 apiece.

On a trip to highlight her jars, Stephanie recently connected with her fellow 90 Day Fiance alum, Larissa Lima, in Las Vegas. The two snapped a picture together and shared a few kind words about one another before continuing to enjoy their night out.

Since leaving the show, the reality personalities have made a name for themselves in the adult content market and promoted their thoughts on embracing their sexuality.

Stephanie says Larissa is ‘warm and kind’

The two ladies met up at the Hustler Club in Las Vegas while Stephanie shared details on how her business of selling fart jars works.

In an Instagram post, Stephanie shares her experience meeting Larissa for the first time. She called her “beautiful and amazing” and stated, “she is just as gorgeous in person and so warm and kind.”

The women are sitting next to one another in the photo, with Stephanie wearing a sheer purple dress and Larissa in a lime green dress. The ladies pose similarly as they smile at the camera.

This outing to the Hustler Club involved Stephanie sharing how she’s expanding her fart jars business model and how she intends to recruit others to get involved. This business venture has become profitable for Stephanie, as she previously claimed to make over six figures just from selling these jars.

Stephanie’s life after 90 Day Fiance

At one point, Stephanie put a hold on selling jars due to a medical emergency that sent her to the hospital. Now that she’s recovered, she is back to marketing her fart jars and helping others interested in getting started in the business model. She has made it her goal to create a space for individuals, specifically women, to find alternate ways to earn income, including creating adult content.

Her website, Unfiltrd, allows women to share their content on a subscription-based platform for those who are interested. The women can earn money from fan payments and tips, earning higher commissions based on the more followers and subscribers they make.

Stephanie created the website after having a challenging experience using the popular site, OnlyFans, and deciding she wanted to create a space for creators to earn money with less obstacles in their way.

Stephanie is currently working on marketing her fart jars in the NFT space and continues to build her brand around content creating and brand deals.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.