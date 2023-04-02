Stephanie Matto continues to keep her fans in suspense as she teases ‘big announcement’

90 Day Fiance star Stephanie Matto has kept her fans guessing about an upcoming “huge life update.”

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Stephanie made an announcement on International Women’s Day from London.

Stephanie posed in front of a pink car, looking happy as she told her 297,000 Instagram followers to stay tuned, as she has a “HUGE life update coming soon.”

Now, Stephanie is dropping more hints about her impending news.

Taking to Instagram ahead of the weekend, Stephanie shared a carousel of photos with another teaser in the caption.

Stephanie struck some sultry poses from a sofa, wearing a strapless floral dress.

90 Day Fiance star Stephanie Matto teases’ game changing stuff’ to come

The reality TV star looked beautiful with her bright blonde hair styled in a chic bob with a deep side part. Her expression was intensely serious as she struck several poses.

In the third slide, Stephanie posed farther from the camera, providing a full-length look at her ensemble. She added a khaki-colored jacket over her dress and put her feet up on the sofa, showing off her chunky heels with ankle straps.

“The big announcement? When will it be?” Stephanie wrote in the caption.

“Just a little bit longer guys. This is game changing stuff 🥹❤️ I can’t wait,” she continued, adding several hashtags, which read #unfiltrd, #announcement, and #lifechanges.

Stephanie’s fans and critics continue to guess what her ‘big announcement’ will be

Some of Stephanie’s IG followers took to the comments to guess what her upcoming announcement will entail.

“I will guess that you started a new business ….or.. you are being featured in a magazine as a founder and CEO of a successful new platform,” surmised one of Stephanie’s fans.

Another mocked her former successful albeit peculiar business endeavor, selling farts in jars, writing, “You’re s**tting in jars instead of only farting in them?”

Stephanie’s IG followers guess what her upcoming announcement will be. Pic credit: @stepankamatto/Instagram

When another one of Stephanie’s followers told her to “hurryyyyy,” Stephanie said, “promise itll be worth the wait ❤.”

Stephanie’s success with unconventional business endeavors

Since her time on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and 90 Day: The Single Life, Stephanie has shifted her focus to other business endeavors.

As mentioned, Stephanie infamously sold her farts in jars, which turned out to be a lucrative business deal for her. Once she discovered how much money she could make selling her sealed flatulence, Stephanie took it one step further.

Stephanie began selling her boob sweat and even sold her farted-in bed sheets. Despite the criticism she’s received due to her unconventional moneymakers, Stephanie is likely laughing all the way to the bank, as she’s supposedly made a mint by selling her bodily excretions.

In the meantime, Stephanie’s fans and followers will be awaiting her big announcement.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.