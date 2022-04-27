Stephanie Matto celebrates huge success in a bikini

Stephanie celebrated her major success with 90 Day Fiance fans through a video that featured her in a bikini. Pic credit: @stepankamatto/Instagram

Stephanie Matto has had quite the year and celebrated her accomplishments with 90 Day Fiance fans on Instagram.

The last viewers heard from her within the 90 Day franchise was during the Tell All for Season 2 of The Single Life where she touted her millionaire status and the graphic loss of her celibacy.

It looks like Stephanie was reflecting further on this last year of her life and made a TikTok video showcasing her notable achievements. She reshared the video on Instagram and gave a summary in the caption.

Stephanie first appeared on Season 4 of Before the 90 Days as the first LGBTQ+ cast member. She went down to Australia to meet her online girlfriend Erika Owens for the first time in person but things between the two women deteriorated quickly and epically.

Stephanie was later cast on The Single Life and has also appeared on 90 Day Bares All.

Stephanie Matto celebrated her year’s successes with 90 Day Fiance fans

Stephanie made a TikTok video that was comprised firstly of a clip of her in a bikini, followed by different video clips from her life this past year.

As the montage played, Stephanie wrote descriptions over each clip.

The description noted, “This past year I didn’t just sell my farts for hundreds of thousands of dollars… I also ended my 3 year celibacy with my soulmate. And launched a successful fan subscription platform that makes so many people income and is their creative outlet!”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

She continued by remarking that she, “Went into remission from aplastic anemia and saw things I never thought I’d [ever] get to see.”

In the caption of the video, Stephanie wrote, “Top 3 crazy things I did this past year (and selling farts jars wasn’t the craziest).

3. Launching my own fan subscription platform

2. Fart Jars

1. Filming me losing my celibacy.”

Stephanie Matto doesn’t mind being called a ‘clout chaser’

Stephanie Matto has been reaping the benefits of her 90 Day Fiance fame coupled with her entrepreneurial smarts and business-focused mindset.

As a result of Stephanie’s success and strong social media presence, some 90 Day haters have labeled her as a “clout chaser.” But Stephanie doesn’t mind the criticism and has even owned the fact that she is indeed a clout chaser.

To that end, Stephanie said she sees that trait as powerful as she strives to grab opportunities that come her way.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.