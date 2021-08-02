Stephanie Matto blasts haters for bashing her and her mom’s appearance on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk

Stephanie Matto responds to haters bashing her appearance on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk. Pic credit: TLC

Stephanie Matto and her mom are on the current season of 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk, but not everyone is happy about that. Stephanie recently clapped back after getting negative feedback about her appearance on the spinoff show.

The Pillow Talk cast is currently commenting on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? and it seems one controversial couple has gotten Stephanie in trouble.

Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva are by far the most talked-about cast members this season and viewers are not necessarily raving about either of them as their rocky marriage continues to implode on the show.

Stephanie, however, has sided with Natalie during her commentary on Pillow Talk and viewers are not happy about that! But Stephanie won’t let the critics stop her from supporting the Ukraine native.

Stephanie Matto claps back at critics

The 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk star took to social media recently to clap back at those criticizing her and her mom’s appearance on the show, and more specifically, her decision to side with Natalie.

“Just some things I want to say about my appearance on Pillow Talk. I have gotten quite a bit of bad feedback on my support of Natalie over Mike,” wrote Stephanie in her Instagram Story.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

She continued, “First of all, it is a show and it’s really none of my business. 90 Day is for entertainment. That being said I will always support women.”

Pic credit:@stepankamatto/Instagram

Stephanie also had a word or two for the hate her mother has been receiving from being on the TLC show with her. But the 30-year-old confessed that her mother doesn’t have social media sans has no idea that viewers have been bashing her.

Stephanie Mattos’s mom doesn’t know about haters

The 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk star had more words for the haters trashing her mom for being on the show. In her Instagram message, Stephanie made it clear that the hate is not affecting her or her mom in the least bit.

“The hate my mother I have been getting really is no bother. My mom doesn’t even know how to use social media,” remarked Stephanie, who also added a laughing emoji after the comment. “She loves Pillow Talks because her favorite thing to do is hang out with me and watch TV so she’s a happy camper.”

The reality TV personality also admitted that she has no plans to tell her mom about the hate they’ve been getting online. “Luckily I haven’t told her about the not-so-warm reception we have received online and I think I’ll keep it that way. So as far as my mom is concerned, everyone loves us,” added Stephanie.

90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk is currently streaming on Discovery+.