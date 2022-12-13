Stephanie Matto and Tania Maduro lip sync in sexy Santa suits for latest fart-related venture

90 Day Fiance alums Stephanie Matto and Tania Maduro want to give you their farts for Christmas. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alums Stephanie Matto and Tania Maduro want to give you their farts for Christmas in their latest adult entertainment venture.

The pair broke wind in fillable ornaments for their delighted fans’ Christmas trees this season. You can order your own, but their gas isn’t cheap.

The pair donned skimpy Santa and elf costumes and lip-synced to Wham’s Last Christmas to advertise their odorous products on social media.

The festive couple danced seductively in front of the Christmas tree while dangling their smelly wares in front of the camera.

The pricey bobbles are for sale on Stephanie’s adult website she co-founded, Unfiltrd. The caption hinted at “thousands” worth of flatulence-filled bulbs.

This wasn’t Stephanie’s first time passing gas into objects. Stephanie reportedly sold $280,000 worth of fart jars on another adult entertainer website.

90 Day Fiance fans have mixed feelings about Stephanie Matto and Tania Maduro’s last venture

The 90 Day Fiance fans weren’t sure what to think about Stephanie and Tania’s latest venture. Stephanie’s Instagram comments on her post ranged from laughing emojis to pure confusion.

One fan was supportive of their hustle, writing, “90 day single life women are making that money… Merry Christmas!”

Another fan wanted to know who and why someone would enjoy something like this: “Who’s buying this ? And what do you do w it after you get it ??? Asking for a friend.”

One fan was supportive but concerned about Stephanie. They wrote, “I’m all for this Stephanie just please don’t take all that fart-inducing stuff again lmao.”

Referencing the health scare Stephanie had after her fart jar venture, Stephanie responded, “promise girl!!! No more!!”

Pic credit: @stepankamatto/Instagram

Stephanie Matto has a net worth in the six-figure range

Stephanie Matto has appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life and has used her Reality TV fame to capitalize on other ventures.

Stephanie started as a YouTube content creator with a few thousand subscribers and grew her business after appearing on the show. Stephanie reportedly earned $1.4 million in 2020. She bought her dream house and car while raking in the dough.

Recently, Stephanie co-founded the website Unfiltrd, where customers can sign up and receive things such as fart-filled Christmas tree ornaments she made with fellow 90 Day star, Tania Maduro.

It seems Stephanie and Tania have found an odd, yet lucrative formula to keep fans entertained.

90 Day: The Single Life is currently on hiatus.