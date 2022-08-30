Stephanie Matto and Stephanie Davison brag they are ‘most hated but richest’ 90 Day Fiance cast members

Stephanie Davison and Stephanie Matto deemed themselves the “most hated but richest” 90 Day Fiance cast members. Pic credit: @stephanie_90day and @stepankamatto/Instagram

90 Day Fiance stars Stephanie Davison and Stephanie Matto have deemed themselves the “most hated but richest” cast members to come out of the franchise.

Fans of 90 Day Fiance will remember Davison from Season 8 of the flagship series and Matto from Season 4 of Before the 90 Days.

Both Stephanies left a mark on viewers during and after their appearances on the show. Davison was in a relationship with her much younger boyfriend, Ryan Carr, a native of Belize. Her storyline became scandalous when she began a relationship with Ryan’s cousin, Harris.

For her part, Matto made the most impact off-screen, infamously selling her farts in jars, then expanding her business to include selling her farted-in bed sheets and boob sweat.

Most recently, Matto auctioned a one-hour long, virtual candlelight date with her, giving 10% of the proceeds to charity. She later revealed that the winning bidder, who bid $2700 for a date with her, was 90 Day Fiance alum Davison.

Following the unlikely duo’s pairing, the ladies took to TikTok, where they teamed up to record a video in which they deemed themselves the “most hated but richest” cast members to come from the franchise.

Stephanie Davison and Stephanie Matto deem themselves ‘most hated but richest’ 90 Day Fiance cast members

Davison, the self-proclaimed “Cougar of Season 8🐆” per her TikTok bio, shared the video earlier this week. Text on the screen read, “When you’re the most hated 90 day cast members but also the richest ✨”

Davison danced for the camera in the video from a hotel room, donning a hot pink, strapless dress, and a chunky silver necklace. Next, she reached for the camera, and when it returned to focus, Matto could be seen dancing similarly, donning a red, silky dress as she stood in front of the hotel room door.

Many of Davison’s 13,900 TikTok followers headed to the comments, with some claiming not to recognize her from the franchise, while others disagreed that she and Matto are the “most hated” cast members from 90 Day Fiance.

90 Day Fiance viewers react to Davison’s video

“Who are you?” read one comment from a fan with a similar comment, “Wtf I binge watch 90 day and have no clue who you are?”

Pic credit: @stephanie_90day/TikTok

A couple of Davison’s supporters commented and showed their support, with one telling her, “Definitely not the most hated.”

“Not the most hated!!” read another comment. “Loved watching your story and glad you got rid of the users.”

Matto and Davison have each earned an impressive income from their off-screen business endeavors. While Matto has made a mint selling her bodily excretions, Davison owns Skin Envy, touted as a non-surgical weight loss center with locations in Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo, Michigan.

