Stassi Schroeder enjoys pantless dinner in Paris hotel room

Fired Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder is proving she’s still relevant – and definitely still living the high life. The 33-year-old reality star has largely been making May headlines for finally tying the knot with Beau Clark after a long delay, and it looks like she’s taken a liking to Europe.

Stassi got married in Italy this month after a massive COVID-19-related postponement, two years after officially tying the knot with Beau. Now, she’s enjoying romantic Paris.

Stassi Schroeder makes the most of room service in Paris

Stassi was already tagging herself in Paris a week ago, this as she posed from a city-view balcony and with Beau as she talked about her “first and only date night alone” on the trip – the couple is being joined by daughter Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, aged one.

Here solo, and big-time enjoying a little self-care, Stassi was photographed backed by chic open windows and enjoying a lavish room-delivered dinner.

The blonde wore only a silky white blouse as she sat cross-legged on a red chair, leaning forward and helping herself to the fancy-looking platters of food in front of her – of course, the obligatory French bread basket was also visible.

Stassi held a glass of wine as she wore eyeglasses, with a swipe right once again showing off her toned legs. She tagged herself at Le Pavilion Faubourg Saint-Germain, writing: “Final night in Paris vibes. Also still not over the blue bedroom. The color scheme of my DREAMS. @pavillon_fbg_saint_germain.”

Stassi has been opening up on the wedding, also on seemingly shaving down her wedding guest list.

Stassi Schroeder defends shrunken wedding guest list

“Bravo didn’t pay for this s**t” she told The Skinny Confidential Him & Her. “[We had to] cut 70 percent of the guest list because it’s too expensive. Now it is a 35-person wedding in Rome in a location that’s meant for a s**t ton of people.” Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz were the only VR faces attending the bash, although Stassi is seemingly maintaining that her 2020 firing for racist behavior had nothing to do with the cut-down guest list.

“We sent out an email, like, ‘Yo, times are tough, we can’t have a 200-person wedding. This doesn’t mean that we don’t like you, but you’re not part of my 35 top people,'” she added.

Stassi and Beau first started dating in late 2017, then became engaged in July 2019. They married officially in 2020.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.