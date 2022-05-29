Stassi Schroeder calls Pump Rules co-star Jax Taylor ‘difficult’ to work with

Stassi Schroeder opened up about working with former Vanderpump Rules co-star Jax Taylor. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com /ImagePressAgency/Admedia

Former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder gave a surprisingly candid answer when she revealed Jax Taylor could be “difficult” to work with.

The mom of one, who was let go of the hit Bravo franchise in 2020, has remained quite open about her experience following the alleged drama with Faith Stowers that ultimately led to her departure from the show.

In a recent interview, Stassi opened up further when she shared why Jax could be so difficult to work with while they appeared on the show together.

Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder claims Jax Taylor could be ‘difficult’ to work with

During an appearance on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her, Stassi didn’t hold back in her opinions of why she claimed Jax could be difficult and even revealed he attempted to ruin scenes for his other co-stars.

When asked which of her former Vanderpump Rules castmates would “ruin the fun of filming the most,” Stassi answered honestly that it was Jax.

In her explanation, Stassi divulged that Jax would try to “cancel scenes and ruin them for other people.”

“He made working difficult,” Stassi claimed.

Despite this, when one of the podcast hosts insinuated that Jax was “unhinged,” Stassi came to his defense and clarified, “Unhinged can be fun.”

And Stassi would know. After all, she and Jax dated for around 3 seasons when the show first aired on Bravo. Though their dynamic clearly didn’t last in the long run, they certainly made for good television prior to leaving the show.

Stassi and husband Beau Clark celebrate second wedding in Italy

In other Stassi news, she recently had plenty to celebrate as her little family consisting of husband Beau Clark and daughter Hartford flew overseas for the wedding of her dreams in Italy.

Stassi and Beau officially (and legally) tied the knot in September 2020 just prior to the arrival of their daughter in January. Although the couple had grand dreams of conducting an elaborate wedding at the time, their plans needed to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When international travel re-opened, Stassi and Beau were able to resume their plans but had to make serious decisions about their guestlist.

According to Stassi, she ended up having to dis-invite many of her original wedding guests, but admitted they took it rather well.

“It was supposed to be on Vanderpump Rules,” she shared during the same podcast appearance.

However, after she was axed from the show, Bravo wasn’t about to provide any financial support for the wedding.

“Bravo didn’t pay for this s**t,” Stassi stated. ““[We had to] cut 70 percent of the guest list because it’s too expensive. Now it is a 35-person wedding in Rome in a location that’s meant for a s**t ton of people.”

Thankfully, the guests she ended up cutting were quite understanding. “Honestly, everyone’s been pretty understanding,” she shared.

“We sent out an email, like, ‘Yo, times are tough, we can’t have a 200-person wedding. This doesn’t mean that we don’t like you, but you’re not part of my 35 top people.'”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.