Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark accuse former Pump Rules co-stars of ditching Italy wedding last minute

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark claim “close friends” burned them by not showing up for Italy wedding. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder had some choice words for a former co-star who seemed to skip out on her Italy wedding to Beau Clark.

The couple, who officially wed in California back in September 2020, celebrated their love for a second time in Italy after years of delay due to the coronavirus pandemic. And while the trip overseas was clearly a magical time for the pair and the loved ones that were able to join them, there were other faces who had said they would attend that didn’t show up for the event.

During a recent episode of their The Good, the Bad, and the Baby podcast, Stassi shared how she learned a former co-star wouldn’t be coming to their nuptials after all.

Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder reveals shady co-star who RSVP’d to Italy wedding then ditched last minute

While engaging in a conversation about their recent Italy wedding, Stassi revealed she had expected their guest list to be a little bit longer.

“I’m not going to name names, but I feel like listeners will be able to… You can gather whoever you think it is on your own,” she hinted.

Stassi then went on to detail what led up to learning the “friend” wouldn’t be attending. As it turned out, there was some shady business going on. Although she didn’t call them out by name, Stassi’s insinuation was seemingly a call out of Jax Taylor, who was rumored to have skipped the wedding for a golf tournament.

Beau then chimed in and added that the unnamed person admitted in a group text that they wouldn’t be attending the wedding. What the individual in question didn’t know was that Beau was a part of that group text. And that is how they learned their guest list would be shorter than expected.

“I got so annoyed and also not that annoyed and it became a f**king joke in a sense… I had people sending me screenshots from multiple one on ones to group threads of this person and saying they’re not going,” he shared. “The first one that I got was April 9. By the end of it, it was so laughable that I put all the screenshots in an album in chronological order.”

Stassi and Beau admit to feeling duped by ‘good friends’

It wasn’t until the day the couple was set to leave for Rome that they learned the individual and their spouse wouldn’t be joining them. And although they felt that this was coming, it didn’t take away the sting from the lack of honesty.

“They are RSVP’d ‘Yes,'” Stassi noted. “[And] whenever we were around them, they’re like, ‘We’re coming.’ Then it kept happening. And two weeks before the wedding, I was like, ‘We need to address this with them because I’m not playing this game.’ I ordered all the stuff we needed to have in terms of seat assignments and place cards. So I need to know if I need to quickly ask to get things rearranged.”

Stassi continued to share that “good friends” don’t leave each other high and dry.

“They don’t talk s**t about your wedding behind your back or pretend that they’re coming and give a list of reasons why they’re not coming to other people. Friends don’t do that to each other.”

Stassi carried on to admit she was devastated that she had saved “two spots” for people she believed she was “close” with, who ended up not owning up to their decision until the last minute.

“The day, not 24 hours before, the day we’re leaving for our flight to go to Rome, two hours before we leave the house, I’m sitting on the couch. Our suitcases are by the front door, everything’s done… I get a text from the girl part of this relationship saying, ‘We’re not coming,’ with many, many reasons as to why they’re not coming…It was a novel.”

But Stassi and Beau simply didn’t buy it, “This is supposed to be our happy sendoff… I was sitting there going like, ‘Really? This is the type of people we’re having in our lives?'”

The couple concluded in agreeance that it wasn’t the fact that the couple was unable to make it that truly bothered them, it was how they handled the situation.

“You obviously don’t care that much about us or have that much love and respect for us to communicate and handle it in a respectful way and I’m not here for it,” Stassi stated.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.