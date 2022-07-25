Stacey Silva’s busty selfie gets slammed by Darcey & Stacey critics

Darcey & Stacey critics shared their negative opinions on a recent selfie of Stacey Silva’s. Pic credit: TLC

Darcey & Stacey star and the twin sister of 90 Day Fiance alum Darcey Silva, Stacey Silva, is known to have gotten many different plastic surgeries and procedures. She also continues to promote the ongoing and new work she has done.

Many Darcey & Stacey fans and critics alike think that Stacey, and Darcey, who gets the same work done as her sister, have gone too far.

The opinions of the 90 Day franchise audience often take form in the comments of the Silva twin’s posts, but the two women have proven that they are unafraid of what others think of them.

Both Darcey and Stacey do not respond to criticism of any kind on their posts and continue to share their shameless filtered selfies and promote the cosmetic enhancements they have done.

To that end, a recent selfie that Stacey shared on her private Instagram got a lot of negative attention from Darcey & Stacey viewers, who were concerned about how Stacey had made herself look.

90 Day viewers met Stacey while Darcey appeared on Seasons 1-3 of Before the 90 Days. The pair’s dynamic and dramatic antics became very popular, and the Silva twins got their own 90 Day spinoff in Darcey & Stacey, which has three complete seasons.

Stacey Silva shared a busty selfie with Darcey & Stacey fans

Stacey Silva shared a selfie on her Instagram page with her more than 600k followers.

She wore her bleach blonde hair pulled back in a high ponytail as she posed in a low-cut halter top that showed off her cleavage.

A filter appeared to be over the photo of Stacey where her already modified facial features were on display.

Stacey was also wearing her signature long eyelashes, and her makeup appeared to be done under the filter.

Stacey Silva was slammed by Darcey & Stacey critics over recent selfie

There was a resounding collective opinion in the comments that Stacey has gone too far with her plastic surgeries and procedures.

The word “botched” was thrown around quite a bit, with one person even playing on one of the Silva twin’s famous phrases by saying they were “Botched to the gods.”

Another concerned fan commented, “What happened?? You were so beautiful before I don’t know now.”

Someone else questioned, ” Unregonnizable???”

One popular comment read, “Will the real [Darcey]/Stacey stand up.”

Yet another critic wrote, “I am so sorry but you look so much better before all that work.”

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.