Twin reality sensations Darcey and Stacey Silva are known for being filter queens outside of their appearances on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and their TLC spinoff Darcey & Stacey.

Both 48-year-olds have no shame in their filter game, and Stacey recently proved that with a selfie-style photo in which she looked like she’s been spending a lot of time in the sun.

The Silva twins may live in sunny Miami, but Stacey’s complexion in her selfie share was way darker than her other photos or how she looks on TV.

The mom of two posed on a bed with her head on several white pillows. Her bleach-blonde hair was down, parted in the middle, and cascading down her left side and across the bed.

Stacey had her right hand posed across the side of her face to show off her hot pink manicure and several blinged-out rings.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Stacey wore a black shirt, and her face appeared to have a ton of makeup on it. One side of her face and as well as her neck looked darker than the far side of her face, possibly due to the filter or the angle of the photo.

The context of the bold image was for Stacey to promote her presence on Cameo, where fans can connect with their favorite celebrities.

Pic credit: @staceysilvatv/Instagram

Darcey and Stacey Silva won an award in 2022

The 9th Annual American Reality Television Awards (ARTAS) happened in mid-November, with many big names in the reality TV world up for the grand title of Reality TV Royalty.

Darcey and Stacey were nominated for the award jointly, and they were up against five different reality TV celebrities outside of the 90 Day Fiance world.

Also up for the title from the 90 Day Fiance franchise were Chantel Everett and her now-ex Pedro Jimeno, who were nominated for their time on Season 4 of The Family Chantel.

The Silva twins were also up against Colt Johnson for his appearance on 90 Day: The Single Life

Despite the tough competition, Darcey Staey won the Reality Royalty Award.

Darcey and Stacey’s twin bond is being tested on Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey

Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey is three episodes in, and viewers have seen a totally different side to Darcey and Stacey’s twin bond.

With a twin wedding called off due to Darcey’s breakup with Georgi Rusev, Stacey is moving forward with a second wedding with her husband, Florian Sukaj. Meanwhile, Darcey is jumping back into the dating world.

Darcey has been feeling like Stacey has been snarky and insensitive amid her breakup, and Stacey feels like Darcey doesn’t want to take any advice and may be feeling a little jealous about Stacey’s relationship.

The pair have had several arguments on camera so far this season, and it looks like there may be more come.

Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.