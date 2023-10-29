Stacey Silva warns critics ‘keep your mouth shut… about my kids’

Stacey Silva has made a deliberate attempt to keep her sons out of the spotlight, but it hasn’t sheltered them from the nasty online comments.

The Darcey & Stacey star recently lashed out on social media and told the trolls to “keep your mouth shut” about her boys, Mateo and Parker.

The mom of two did not reveal what was said, nor did she publicly shame the perpetrators like Angela Deem is known to do with her critics.

However, the 49-year-old made it known that you can say whatever you want about her, but her kids are off-limits!

Stacey is no stranger to nasty comments, as her posts are usually littered with cruel remarks about her appearance and that of her twin sister, Darcey Silva.

However, while Darcey has allowed her girls to appear on their TV show and deal with public scrutiny, Stacey has opted to keep her boys away from the cameras.

She doesn’t post her boys on Instagram either, although Monsters and Critics shared a rare occasion in August when she posted photos of them in her Instagram Story during a family dinner.

90 Day Fiance star Stacey Silva tells the haters to ‘keep your mouth shut… about my kids’

Someone got Stacey Silva very heated by commenting about her kids, and she lashed out on social media.

In a recent video, the TLC star was dolled up during a fun night out as she showed off her surroundings and a stunning gold dress.

Meanwhile, the voiceover in the background said, “This is a message to all the haters out there: If you don’t like what I do but you watch everything I’m doing you’re still a fan.”

Stacey had more to say in the caption of her post as well, as she issued a warning to the trolls.

“Say what you want about me it will never phase me, but keep your mouth shut when talking about my kids. PERIOD!!!! I will defend them always!!!” she wrote.

Stacey Silva continues to get dragged online despite recent clapback

Meanwhile, the critics were not phased by Stacey’s warning and they continued to bash her in the comments.

“Pretty sure ur kids are embarrassed of you and that’s why they stay out the spotlight. I wouldn’t want ppl to know you was my mother 😭,” wrote one commenter.

“I think you’re doing all the damage to them yourself,” said someone else.

Pic credit: @staceysilvatv/Instagram

One person wrote, “You’ve left your kids in the dust, do don’t worry about people talking about them.

Someone said else added, “why would anyone want to look like drag queen. this is awful. her poor kids must be so embarrassed.”

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.