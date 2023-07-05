Stacey Silva undergoes latest cosmetic procedure — See video of her getting a semi-permanent tattoo

It was another day, another cosmetic procedure for TLC star Stacey Silva.

Stacey is known for continually altering her appearance.

The 48-year-old Connecticut native has undergone many surgeries and procedures in an unending effort to hold onto her youth and look “snatched to the gods,” as she and her twin sister, Darcey Silva, would say.

For her latest modification to her appearance, Stacey visited the Miami-based med spa, AFL Beauty Bar, to have her lips blushed.

AFL Beauty Bar shared video footage of Stacey’s procedure on their Instagram page. While a bare-faced Stacey lay on the procedure table, her esthetician, Fatema, got to work tattooing her lips.

Text over the video read, “The perfect lips do not ex…” while Fatema worked her magic, transforming Stacey’s lips to look darker and fuller.

Stacey Silva undergoes lip blushing procedure to achieve a ‘pretty pink pout’

The caption on the video reads, “The perfect lips exist, honey 🫦 Take a look at our stunning AFL Babe @staceysilvatv getting a juicy lip blush 😍 Semi permanent tattoo is the best way to keep a pretty pink pout all year round 🫶🏼”

Lip blushing is a rather new cosmetic procedure that has gained popularity in recent months. It’s a semi-permanent tattoo, typically using a natural shade of ink slightly darker than the patient’s lips.

The procedure eliminates the need to apply lipstick every day, can enhance the lips and hide imperfections, and gives the lips a fuller appearance.

There is no downtime involved with lip blushing, the pain is minimal with the use of topical anesthetic, and the procedure takes about one hour. Typically patients require follow-up sessions to achieve their desired results.

Before getting her lips tattooed, Stacey began the process of removing her lip filler, as Monsters and Critics previously reported, to achieve a “fresh new” look.

Stacey and Darcey topped off their looks as they got their eyebrows laminated and tinted ahead of their recent trip to Dubai.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum Stacey and her sister Darcey Silva are expanding their House of Eleven brand

While overseas, the twins partook in business and pleasure, fitting in some retail therapy as well as purchasing apartments in the United Arab Emirates.

Stacey and her sister are “doing it big” while looking to expand their House of Eleven brand overseas. Their brand — which offers contemporary women’s fashion, accessories, and home goods — has taken off since its launch in 2010.

House of Eleven, an online company, currently ships worldwide and offers made-to-order items. In addition to clothing and home goods, customers can shop the twins’ signature body mist perfume and jewelry with prices as low as $6.00.

A ring designed to mimic Stacey’s engagement ring is even available on the site, while Darcey and Stacey share their favorite fashion finds in their online closets.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.