Stacey Silva stunned in a white swimsuit with a shimmery coverup to promote the latest episode of her spinoff show, Darcey & Stacey, which premiered its latest season last week.

The always-glamorous TLC star posted a filtered clip and showcased her latest look.

Stacey wore a white swimsuit with thin straps and shirred detail across the bust. She looked glam for the beach day by adding a layered necklace with a pendant that spelled out her name.

She completed the swimwear with a sheer gold wrap as she panned the camera to give a proper view of her outfit.

“Love you all!!!” She captioned the post while reminding her 638,000 followers about the date and time of the show.

Stacey and her sister Darcey have been heavily promoting Season 4. and despite only being two episodes in, they’ve already given viewers plenty to talk about. However, the drama has just gotten started, as we saw in the preview clip for the season.

Stacey Silva urged by followers to stop using filters

As is the norm for Stacey, she used a filter in her recent post and people were quick to slam the TLC star for attempting to alter her looks.

Several critics commented on her post, telling Stacey that her appearance in the clip was far different than how she looked on TV.

“We all know this is not how you really look we just saw you on tv,” wrote an Instagram user.

Someone else reiterated the sentiment and added, “Even after all that work you’ve had done on yourself you feel the need for filters too.”

“Come on please get rid of the filters, we all saw you yesterday on tv you don’t look like that,” noted someone else.

One viewer had Stacey confused for her twin sister Darcey and quoted the matchmaker from the previous episode, who called out Darcey for her heavily filtered social media photos.

“Just like the matchmaker said…no filters because you don’t really look like that (catfishing),” wrote the critic in part.

Darcey is just as obsessed with using filters as Stacey, and it would be hard to find a photo or video on their timeline that is filter-free.

Despite the constant criticism, however, the Silva twins have not eased up on their use of filters and are not paying any attention to the critics.

90 Day Fiance star Stacey Silva promotes Flat Tummy Co.

Stacey has taken advantage of her reality TV fame and partnered with Flat Tummy Co. for a paid Instagram ad.

She endorsed the company’s Flat Tummy gummies, which are made with apple cider vinegar to aid in weight loss.

Stacey told her Instagram followers that she uses the products while urging them to make a purchase.

The TLC star also stocks up on the items, sharing, “So excited to get a few more bottles today! I’ve even decided to try out a few of their other products because they offer 30 % off SALE at the moment!”

She also noted that the gummies were “the perfect excuse to try something new.”

Darcey & Stacey airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.