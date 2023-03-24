Stacey Silva struts her stuff in Versace and leather for night out

Stacey Silva had an exciting night out as she attended an event for Ocean Drive Magazine, donning all black for the occasion.

The Darcey & Stacey star gave a glimpse of her outfit as she got all glammed up in leather with sky-high Versace heels.

The always-confident 48-year-old took a selfie as she showed the camera her black bodysuit.

We’ve seen both Stacey and her twin sister Darcey rocking the style in the past, and we’ve also seen them in the pink version of the bodysuit.

She added a black leather jacket that was covered with gold hardware on the sleeves and collar. However, it seems Stacey wanted fans to focus on her black patent heels, as she let the camera linger on her feet for quite some time.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She also tagged Versace in the post, signaling that the stylish footwear was from the designer. The shoe featured chunky platform heels and ankle straps with a pointy toe.

The popular style is known as the Aevitas Pointy Platform Pumps, and they retail for $1825.

Stacey also shared a glimpse of the grand ballroom at the Loews Hotel in Miami, where the event was held. We may have also caught a quick glimpse of Darcey in the video as Stacey scanned the room with her phone.

Speaking of her twin sister, Stacey recently opened up about the one thing that they do not have in common.

90 Day Fiance star Stacey Silva is embracing her vitiligo

As a child, Stacey was diagnosed with vitiligo, an autoimmune disease that causes areas on the skin to lose pigment.

Stacey has a triangle-shaped vitiligo patch over her eyebrows, and she caused quite a stir when viewers noticed it in a past episode.

Viewers didn’t know what it was, so Stacey reshared an interview that she did with InTouch where she opened up about her diagnosis.

Stacey share a screenshot of the interview on Instagram and wrote, “I love my VITILIGO!!! I Am Beautiful❤️ #vitiligo #vitiligobeauty #vitiligoawareness #staceysilva #intouchweekly #vitiligomodel #tlc…”

Stacey got a lot of support after sharing the post, especially from her sister Darcey who wrote, “No one can take us down! #silvastrong! ❤️👯‍♀️🙏.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum Deavan Clegg also shared that she too was diagnosed with the same condition, writing, “I have vitiligo too! You are so beautiful ❤️.”

Another commenter wrote, “I have vitiligo covering my body, and I’m still trying to embrace my skin… It’s great to see you spreading vitiligo awareness – thank you.”

Pic credit: @staceysilvatv/Instagram

“My sister had that growing up and I had alopecia! We were full of autoimmune disorders 🥴😋❤️ thanks for using your platform to spread awareness! ❤️,” added someone else.

Pic credit: @staceysilvatv/Instagram

Stacey Silva promotes House of Eleven

The reality TV personality uses her platform to promote her brand House of Eleven, which she founded with her sister Stacey.

In one post she promoted their branded jewelry and wrote, “Feel good in House of 11 jewelry @houseofeleven ❤️ @houseofeleven #linkinbio.”

Stacey Silva promotes House of Eleven. Pic credit: @staceysilvatv/Instagram

The House of Eleven brand sells a range of clothing and accessories, and the jewelry line includes necklaces, bracelets, earrings, rings, pins, and brooches.

The gold and silver pieces range in price from $15 to $155.

Darcey & Stacey airs on Mondays at its new time, 9/8c, on TLC and Discovery+.