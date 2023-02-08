TLC star Stacey Silva went into multi-tasking mode as she plugged her favorite plastic surgeon while showing off her latest stylish outfit.

Stacey is always dressed to the nines, whether she’s enjoying a yacht party, filming for Darcey & Stacey, or snapping selfies on social media.

The latter was the case recently when Stacey captured herself in her casual-meets-glam attire.

Stacey took to her Instagram Stories to show off her incredible fashion sense, clad in a simple yet chic tank top and a Gucci hat.

The 48-year-old House of Eleven co-founder snapped a nighttime selfie, looking fresh-faced and relaxed.

Stacey donned Gucci’s GG canvas bucket hat in beige/brown, securing her platinum blonde hair in a low ponytail with some face-framing tresses left loose.

Other than some wispy lashes and a hint of pink lip color, Stacey sported a stunning au naturel look, forgoing her typical full-on glam makeup.

Stacey strikes a casual pose while plugging her favorite plastic surgeon’s office. Pic credit: @staceysilva/Instagram

The twin sister to Darcey Silva sported a nameplate necklace, a diamond nameplate bracelet with her husband Florian’s name on it, a sparkly wristwatch, and her signature diamond cross necklace.

Stacey wore a crossbody bag with chain detailing on the straps and donned a sparkly silver manicure on her acrylics. The blonde bombshell playfully ran her fingers through her ponytail as she recorded herself and moved her camera around to find her best light.

Although there was no geotag or written caption on the series of photos and videos, Stacey did tag Turkey-based Comfort Zone Surgery Istanbul, which is responsible for some of her cosmetic work.

Darcey & Stacey viewers will remember when the Silva twins traveled to Turkey to undergo multiple plastic surgeries. The sisters underwent what is dubbed the “Barbie Touch Up Surgery,” including revision rhinoplasty, fox eyes, cheek lift, lip lift, 360 high-definition Vaser Lipo, and breast uplift.

Despite ongoing criticism for the work she’s undergone, Stacey admits that she has “no shame” in her game regarding plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures.

Darcey & Stacey Silva promote their favorite plastic surgeons

In 2019, Stacey promoted Avana Plastic Surgery in Miami, Florida, after she and Darcey had “twin transformation mommy makeovers.”

In an Instagram post, the twins shared a photo of themselves seated across from Dr. Abuzeni in his Miami, Florida, office.

“Today was such an amazing day!! My twin sister @darceysilva and I decided to do a twin transformation mommy makeover with the amazing Dr. Abuzeni of @avanaplasticsurgery we are so excited for this journey,” they captioned the share.

Stacey Silva endorses Sherrieblossom makeup organizers

In addition to promoting plastic surgeons’ offices and their work, Stacey has also used her fame to become a successful social media influence for other brands and services.

Most recently, Stacey advertised a luxurious makeup organizer from Sherrieblossom. The brand offers clear, upscale makeup caboodles under the brand name ICEbOX, which are made of Lucite designer acrylic.

Sherrieblossom’s makeup organizers have been featured in In Touch, Maxim, Forbes, and on E! Online and Good Day L.A.

The makeup organizers can be customized with Swarovski crystals and range in price from $275 all the way up to $545, and they can be purchased at Sherrieblossom.com.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.