Stacey Silva shows off toned abs in sizzling video with husband Florian Sukaj

Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj sizzle in a photoshoot. Pic credit: @staceysilvatv/Instagram

Things got steamy between Stacey Silva and her husband Florian Sukaj during a recent photo shoot, and we have a sneak peek of the sizzling video.

The Darcey & Stacey star snagged her husband– who was a model back in his home country of Albania– to show off the new pieces for her brand.

Stacey and her twin sister Darcey have their clothing brand, House of Eleven, and the stylish sisters often sport the latest items from their line.

Now that Florian is a part of the family, Stacey is putting her husband to work, but she’s not letting him have all the fun.

In a recent social media post, the 47-year-old shared a behind-the-scenes video of herself and Florian dressed in their glamorous outfits.

Stacey looked glam in the photo as she posed in a two-piece outfit with lots of bling in the design. Florian stood behind his wife with his hands on her waist as the camera captured the happy couple.

Stacey Silva poses with her husband Florian Sukaj

The Darcey & Stacey star shared the short video on Instagram with the caption, “The Mr and Mrs.”

Things got steamy between the couple as Stacey had her face close to Florian’s for the stylish shoot. Stacey was quite fashionable as she showed off the stunning black and silver ensemble that included a low-cut top with silver sequins lining the straps.

The fitted crop top showed off Stacey’s toned abs– an important point to note since a few days ago, she sparked pregnancy rumors with a confusing post.

Some people believe the post was a pregnancy announcement as the grainy black and white photo seemed to show Stacey cradling her belly.

Furthermore, her caption, which read, “Grateful,” added more fuel to the fire, and her Instagram followers sent their congratulations in the comments, convinced that Stacey is pregnant.

However, in Stacey’s latest video, there was no baby bump in sight, so people may have read too much into the previous post. On the other hand, we don’t know when this photoshoot occurred, so it could be an old video; only time will tell.

Stacey Silva wears a high-slit skirt for the photoshoot

The Darcey & Stacey star completed her crop top with a matching maxi skirt with a thigh-high slit and silver sequins around the waist.

Stacey had her long blond hair flowing down her back as she posed for the camera with Florian behind her– dressed in a white button-down shirt and black pants.

In true form, Darcey’s sister added some bling to her ensemble with stacks of diamond bracelets on her wrists and a diamond watch, and she completed the outfit with large hoop earrings.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus on TLC.