Stacey Silva shows off the results of recent weight-loss procedure

Darcey & Stacey star Stacey Silva is looking and feeling fantastic after having a procedure to help her lose weight.

Stacey is always looking for ways to improve her appearance and her quality of life.

The 48-year-old TLC star has undergone a myriad of surgeries and procedures to alter her looks and recently added endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty (ESG) to her list.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Stacey had the “suture sculpt” performed by her favorite M.D., Dr. Steven Batash. In an ESG, a surgeon reduces the size of the stomach using a flexible tube.

Once the stomach is shrunken, patients feel fuller more quickly after eating less food, thereby resulting in weight loss. Combined with lifestyle changes, the surgery is said to be extremely effective.

Recently, Stacey showed off her results from the procedure, and she’s looking more snatched than ever.

Darcey & Stacey star Stacey Silva shows off her snatched waistline following endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty

Taking to her Instagram Story, the House of Eleven co-founder recorded herself clad in a sports bra and leggings. Although her face wasn’t visible in her videos, her lower half was, showcasing her trimmer waistline.

“Hey guys, I’m here to show you my progress after my ESG with the amazing Dr. Batash,” Stacey said as she recorded herself. “I am so excited and I feel so healthy and amazing. It’s a lifestyle — yep, gonna stay fit and healthy. Thank you, Dr. Batash!”

The Connecticut native shared a few more shots of her physique as she posed from a workout machine. She added the hashtags #ESG and #WeightLossJourney and in the last photo, wrote, “Thank you!! @stevenbatashmd it’s a lifestyle!! I’m staying fit & healthy!! Feeling better than ever!!”

Judging by her workout attire and the gym equipment she was seated on, it appears that Stacey is incorporating exercise into her routine to maximize her results.

A few weeks ago, Stacey shared a post on her Instagram feed after Dr. Batash performed the ESG. Stacey posed for some photos with her surgeon, clad in a casual black tank, black biker shorts, a black Chanel ball cap, and white slides while the song Confident by Demi Lovato played in the background.

“The world renowned @stevenbatashmd I couldn’t be more happy!!” she wrote in the caption. “Thank you for getting me back on track with my weight & health journey! I’m already feeling great inside and out ❤️”

ESG isn’t a permanent solution to weight loss, so Stacey will have to keep up with her healthy lifestyle to continue to reap the benefits of her procedure.

Stacey is aiming for a more natural look with her latest cosmetic work

Most recently, Stacey and her twin sister, Darcey Silva, paid a visit to a beauty bar to work towards achieving a more natural look. The Silva sisters began the process of dissolving their lip filler, and while they were there, also had Nefertiti lifts performed.

Nefertiti lifts involve injecting Botox into the vertical muscles of the neck to create less of a downward pull and make the muscles less visible.

Although Darcey didn’t share footage of herself undergoing an ESG on Instagram, it’s likely that she did. Darcey and Stacey have always undergone identical cosmetic procedures, which only makes sense since they’re identical twins.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.