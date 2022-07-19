Stacey Silva shows off her curves in plunging catsuit

Stacey Silva wears a plunging bodysuit. Pic credit: @staceysilvatv/Instagram

Stacey Silva is feeling like a star in her skintight catsuit and designer bag that she showed off during a day out.

The Darcey & Stacey cast member loved the outfit so much that she shared it twice on her social media page.

Stacey looked identical to her twin sister Darcey Silva, who recently rocked a similar outfit and handbag during a day out.

The twins were showing off the newest arrivals for their clothing brand House of Eleven which Darcey teased in her catsuit, shimmery boots, and stacks of diamond jewelry in a recent post.

Meanwhile, Stacey was all blinged out in diamonds as well but kept her look a bit more understated with a single diamond necklace and large diamond hoops. She also had a few stacks of bracelets on her wrist and they glistened in the video that the 47-year-old posted on Instagram.

As usual, the photo was heavily filtered but Stacey didn’t catch as much flack as her sister Darcey for her constant use of filters.

The “Baby 2 face” filter used by Stacey in her post gives the appearance of baby smooth skin, a contoured nose, slanted eyes, and large pouty lips.

Stacey Silva shows off her curves in a catsuit

The Darcey & Stacey star gave her followers a look at her outfit as the camera panned the top half of her body.

It showed Stacey in an all-black catsuit with a halter top. The reality TV personality showed off her cleavage in the skintight outfit that had a plunging neckline.

Aside from her diamonds, Stacey added a shimmery bag to complete the ensemble — the same $2500 Prada handbag that Darcey showed off in a recent video.

However, Darcey paired hers with matching thigh-high boots.

Pic credit: @staceysilvatv/Instagram

Stacey had her pulled in a tight ponytail and opted for nude lips, unlike her twin who opted for bold red lips with her skintight bodysuit.

“Stacey state of mind, feeling like a [star]” she captioned the Instagram post.

Critics chime in on Stacey Silva’s latest video

People had a lot to say about the Darcey & Stacey star’s recent video, including some positive comments in the mix.

“Now you look cute here. A lot of makeup but you still look good here,” said one critic.

“Beautiful inside and out!” someone else wrote.

Another person also called Stacey, “Sexy and beautiful.”

Pic credit: @staceysilvatv/Instagram

On the other end, there were some critics who had negative things to say about Stacey’s video. A few people even touted her as a narcissist.

“Vapid narcissism. It’s just so unattractive,” wrote one commenter.

Someone else reiterated the sentiment and added, “Narcissism isn’t a good look.”

Pic credit: @staceysilvatv/Instagram

“Do you have any other talents other than posting pictures of your face and boobs?” questioned someone else.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus on TLC.