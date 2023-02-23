Stacey Silva shares which essentials she keeps in her bag

Darcey & Stacey star Stacey Silva is sharing some of the go-to essentials she always carries with her.

Women are no strangers to having an assortment of items in their handbags. Every woman has her favorite must-haves, from makeup to keys, cash, and hand sanitizer.

Stacey recently sat down with TLC to share what she carries with herself daily.

Filming from her new Miami condo, Stacey recorded her video clad in a colorfully-patterned flowy pants set, looking casually chic.

“Hi, everybody! It’s Stacey here, and today I’m going to show you what’s in my bag!” she excitedly told the camera.

Stacey’s classic black Chanel handbag was on the table, where she began pulling everything out.

The first thing in Stacey’s bag was a matching wallet, in which she keeps her credit cards and cash. Stacey pulled out a pair of black Chanel sunglasses in a matching black case.

“Darcey and I love our accessories,” she noted. “Especially in Miami.”

Stacey’s cell phone, of course, was another must-have in her purse. The 48-year-old reality TV star also keeps a notepad in her bag if she gets the urge to “jot down inspirational motivation ideas.”

Before she continued, Stacey called her twin sister, Darcey Silva, to see what she was up to.

After her phone rang a few times, Darcey magically appeared to join her sister. Darcey arrived donning a black bodysuit and patterned kimono, sporting her hair in a half-up, half-down do.

Darcey joked that Stacey’s bag was actually hers, but the sisters admitted they had the same vintage Chanel handbag.

Stacey continued to empty her purse, next showing off a photo of herself and her husband, Florian Sukaj, from their wedding — something she carries with her wherever she goes.

Of course, Stacey’s car keys were inside, along with a tube of mascara, an eyelash kit, sample creams, and some lip gloss.

The video, shared on TLC’s official Instagram, was captioned, “From makeup to accessories to essentials… Check out what’s in Stacey’s bag 👜 #DarceyAndStacey.”

Stacey’s House of Eleven brand helped launch her to millionaire status

Stacey’s eyelash kit was compliments of House of Eleven, the collection she and Darcey founded and co-own. The twins launched their company in 2010 and have found much success selling women’s clothing, accessories, and, most recently, home goods.

House of Eleven has been modeled by famous faces such as Coco Austin, Demi Lovato, and Nicki Minaj.

In addition to her and Darcey’s online boutique, Stacey earns an income from her appearances on TLC. She’s filmed for 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and her and Darcey’s spinoff, Darcey & Stacey.

Stacey also co-founded Eleventh Entertainment, of which she is the Executive Producer. She also lists herself as the Executive Producer for the film White T and its accompanying soundtrack.

Per her LinkedIn, Stacey also studied Broadcast Journalism at Marshall University and the University of Houston-Downtown. According to In Touch Weekly, Stacey’s net worth is estimated at $2 million from her business endeavors.

Darcey & Stacey airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.