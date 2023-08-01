Stacey Silva shares results of her latest cosmetic beauty procedure

If there’s one thing we know about TLC star Stacey Silva, it’s that she loves her cosmetic procedures.

Stacey certainly isn’t shy about visiting her favorite med spas and plastic surgeons’ offices for a little nip and tuck.

The 48-year-old’s latest quest for youthfulness came in the form of micro-needling, a quick and easy procedure that promises to deliver rejuvenating effects by minimizing wrinkles, scarring, and skin discoloration.

Stacey uploaded some photos of herself post-procedure in her Instagram Stories after having her work done at Deluxe Medspa Beauty in Miami, Florida.

The Darcey & Stacey star found her best lighting to snap a selfie for her first photo, in which she showed off the results of her micro-needling procedure.

Stacey wore her hair in a high bun and added some aviator sunglasses on her head. Her skin looked taut and firm as she touted, “Loving my results from micro needling Morpheus @deluxemedspabeauty.”

Stacey Silva goes glam casual for a day at the med spa

The famous twin snapped another selfie in front of the spa’s flower wall and joined an employee for another selfie which she captioned, “Love this new Medspa!!! I’ll be back. Congratulations.”

Another photo with some of the spa’s employees gave Stacey’s followers a look at her complete ensemble. The reality TV star donned a gray cropped tank top paired with red jogger pants and red heels, and she added some simple jewelry to dress up her casual look.

As mentioned, microneedling is said to have a myriad of benefits. Per Deluxe Medspa Beauty’s website, fractional micro-needling “increases collagen production, minimizes scarring and pore size, lifts and tightens loose skin, diminishes fine lines and wrinkles, minimizes acne scarring, fades stretch marks.”

Stacey’s latest beauty treatment comes with a $350 price tag, and results typically last three to six months, with follow-up appointments recommended, spaced three to eight weeks apart.

Stacey and her sister Darcey Silva promote House of Eleven with a Balia Wear collaboration

While Stacey isn’t busy pampering herself at the salon, she’s focused on her career. Aside from filming for reality TV, Stacey and her twin sister Darcey have been busy building their brand, House of Eleven.

Recently, the ladies collaborated with Balia Wear. The Silva twins sported some of the collection’s busty silk tops to promote the brand and hosted an online giveaway.

Stacey and Darcey joined Balia Wear’s owner, Alvina Lam, as they modeled some silky pieces from the Reina collection and encouraged their followers to enter the sweepstakes, which earned the winner a jumpsuit from Balia Wear as well as a beauty set from House of Eleven.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.