Stacey Silva reveals whether she and Florian are still planning a wedding with a twin wedding off the table

Stacey Silva opened up about wedding planning with her husband, Florian Sukaj. Pic credit: TLC

Darcey & Stacey star Stacey Silva opened up about her wedding plans with Florian Sukaj now that a twin wedding is off the table.

Stacey and Florian married in April 2020 in a small, private legal ceremony amid the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Although they’re already legally married, Stacey still wants to plan a lavish ceremony to celebrate in front of her and Florian’s friends and family. After last season, Darcey & Stacey viewers thought Stacey and her twin sister Darcey Silva might be walking down the aisle together.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Darcey proposed the idea of having a twin wedding, incorporating both Darcey and Stacey and their respective husbands.

However, Darcey revealed that she broke off her engagement with Georgi Rusev after he proposed to her a second time, leaving the twin wedding idea a thing of the past, at least for now.

Stacey Silva talks failed plan for twin wedding with Darcey and Georgi

Now that Darcey and Georgi have split, that idea is off the table, at least for now. So what does Stacey plan to do for her and Florian’s wedding?

The 47-year-old Connecticut native recently spoke with Life & Style about her and Florian’s intentions and said their plans are going “so far so good.”

Since Darcey and Georgi’s split, Stacey admitted that things are a little bit complicated now. “[It] does kind of put us in a weird place because we [were] really hoping to do a twin wedding,” Stacey shared.

Although there won’t be a twin wedding involving Georgi, Stacey is hopeful that it could happen in the future, just with a different husband for Darcey.

“There’s plenty of time,” Stacey revealed. “We haven’t decided yet what we’re going to do, but time will tell.”

Stacey said that she and Florian, her Albanian husband of nearly two years, like to “live in the present” and “let the past go.”

Stacey and Florian are ‘truly committed to each other’

“All the drama from Season 1 is totally behind us,” Stacey added, reflecting on her and Florian’s rough patch. During Season 1, controversy erupted when a woman shared a video of herself lying in bed with Florian.

Florian denied any wrongdoing, and eventually, he and Stacey worked things out, getting married later in the season. Speaking on the video incident, Stacey claimed that it helped her and Florian’s relationship grow.

“It actually brought us closer together and made us stronger,” Stacey shared. “Flo and I are truly, truly committed to each other.”

“We’ve been together seven years, and we still love each other. We go to bed every night together,” Stacey continued. The House of Eleven co-founder assured everyone that although she and Florian argue as most couples do, their fights never linger.

“[If we have] an argument or something, it doesn’t really last long,” Stacey said. “We made vows to each other and we would love to have our dream wedding, but you know, when the time is right.”

When Stacey and Darcey announced their idea for a twin wedding to their family, their dad Mike Silva was dead set against Darcey marrying Georgi and told her he wouldn’t attend the wedding if Georgi Rusev was her groom. It looks as though Mike doesn’t have to worry about that any longer.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.