Stacey Silva responds to haters who call her ‘stuck up and conceited’

Darcey & Stacey star Stacey Silva handled backlash from trolls with class and grace.

The TLC-famous Silva sister has faced her fair share of criticism since being catapulted into the public eye alongside her twin sister, Darcey Silva, on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and Darcey & Stacey.

The latest round of condemnation came in the form of social media comments aimed at Stacey.

Stacey posted a video depicting herself and Darcey on Instagram. In the video, the sisters modeled for a photoshoot with Albanian-American photographer, Fadil Berisha.

The sisters were clad in white mermaid-style dresses and posed atop a balcony and in a pool for the glamorous shots.

“Twinning is winning 🌍Magical moments with the greatest photographer and visionary in the world!!!” Stacey wrote in the caption.

She added, “Stay Tuned!!! See you on the other side of the ocean!!! We never hold back!!! We are Manifesting power twins flying high with the eagles 🦅 love you all ❤️😘👯‍♀️🏆”

Thousands of Stacey’s 1.1 million Instagram followers liked the post. Stacey received a mixture of praise and criticism in the comments section, however.

One such comment read, “You could at least respond to or like the positive comments. When you choose to ignore the positive comments it doesn’t paint a good light on you. It portrays you as being stuck up and [conceited].”

In response, Stacey kept it classy.

Stacey kept it classy in response to a troll. Pic credit: @staceysilvatv/Instagram

“Sending love to you and all our fans!!” the 48-year-old mom of two replied. “Truly feel grateful for you and everyone who shows love! It’s all love here ❤️”

The Stacey-bashing didn’t stop with the first comment, however. Another one of Stacey’s critics wrote, “The Delusion. 😂😂”

Stacey defended herself once again. Pic credit: @staceysilvatv/Instagram

Once again, Stacey refrained from reciprocating such vitriol and instead wrote, “it’s called manifesting and believing in yourself.”

A third comment from one of Stacey’s haters took aim at her and her twin sister, Darcey.

Stacey didn’t let her haters get to her. Pic credit: @staceysilvatv/Instagram

“I just unfollowed your useless twin yesterday, somehow i like you better,” the troll wrote.

“Love us or hate us we are who we are we will always live that TwinLife 👯‍♀️,” Stacey fired back. “Sending positive vibes your way.”

Darcey & Stacey stars Darcey and Stacey Silva have faced ongoing criticism

Stacey and Darcey have come under fire, not only on social media but for their appearances on reality TV. During Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey, the Silva sisters performed one of their songs at the launch of their House of Eleven collaboration with Impossible Kicks.

Fans of the show took to social media following the episode to bash their “cringey” performance.

Most notably, however, Darcey and Stacey have been ridiculed for the extensive cosmetic surgeries and procedures they’ve undergone since they first appeared on TLC, as well as for overusing filters online.

The Reality Royalty Award recipients recently shared that they’re taking small steps to reverse some of the work they’ve had done to their faces.

The ladies videoed themselves as they visited a beauty spa to be injected with lip filler-dissolving agents. In a recent Instagram Story, Stacey explained her decision to dissolve her lip filler to her followers.

“This is such an amazing moment because I’ve always wanted to dissolve my lips, and I was always too afraid because, you know, I’ve invested a lot into my lips,” said Stacey.

“It’s time – fresh new me,” she added. “Stay tuned.”

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.