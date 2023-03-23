Darcey & Stacey star Stacey Silva showed off her modeling prowess in a gorgeous photoshoot.

Stacey was a vision in white for a set of throwback photos shot by Albanian-American photographer Fadil Berisha.

The shots featured Stacey in a pool, fully clothed in a white and nude-colored dress with full hair and makeup.

Stacey took to her Instagram Story to share the glamorous photographs.

The first image Stacey shared with her 660,000 Instagram followers was a close-up of herself. The photo captured Stacey’s beauty and her flawless makeup and blinged-out accessories.

Stacey stared intensely at the camera’s lens as she placed both hands on her head. Stacey was primped from head to toe and showcased her gorgeous makeup, featuring long, flirty lashes, black liner, and ruby-red lip color.

Stacey Silva gets soaking wet to strike a glamorous pose

Stacey sported baby pink acrylic nails and added some pizazz to her look with dazzling chandelier earrings, silver nameplate bracelets featuring her husband, Florian Sukaj’s first name, a diamond cross necklace, and a nameplate necklace with her own name engraved on it.

In another stunning shot, Stacey’s twin sister, Darcey Silva, joined her. The ladies struck matching poses as they slicked their hair back, fully immersed in the water, clad in their shimmery dresses.

In the third photograph, the Silva twins floated on the top of the water for an ethereal, mermaid aesthetic.

The photographer, Fadil Berisha, who Stacey tagged in all of the shots, is also responsible for capturing her husband, Florian, in some of his “top” modeling work.

Fadil has worked with the twins in the past too. In the Instagram post seen below, the Silva sisters donned the same dresses, and the full-length shot showcased their identical glam looks for the shoot.

In the caption, the ladies referred to Fadil as their “good friend and world renowned photographer.” He has also photographed famous faces such as Halle Berry, Kendall Jenner, Zendaya, and Tyra Banks.

Darcey & Stacey star Stacey Silva is a House of Eleven boss

Stacey is all about getting into full glam, no matter the occasion. She has transferred her love of high-fashion, blinged-out looks into her and Darcey’s brand House of Eleven.

As Darcey & Stacey viewers watched this season, the twins collaborated with the sneaker brand, Impossible Kicks. Stacey and her sister brought their vision for a sporty couture collection to be sold in Miami.

In addition to women’s fashion, House of Eleven also sells jewelry, fragrances, beauty products, and, most recently, home goods.

House of Eleven fans can now purchase soy candles, fuzzy pillowcases, and sleep sets, including silky eye masks with matching scrunchies and pillowcases. Stacey and Darcey’s brand can be shopped at HouseofEleven.com.

Darcey & Stacey airs on Monday nights at its new time, 9/8c, on TLC and Discovery+.