TLC star Stacey Silva showed off her glam look for a night on the town.

Stacey isn’t shy about her love of all things glitzy.

The Darcey & Stacey star loves to share her looks with her 638,000 followers on Instagram, and over the weekend, she treated them to some videos of herself in full glam, dripping in diamonds, per usual.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Stacey, 48, first videoed herself seated at a fancy dinner table. The House of Eleven co-owner donned a $2,700 Prada satin mini-bag with crystals on one arm, the perfect accompaniment to her outfit.

Stacey rocked a black satin dress with ruching at the waist and wore her platinum blonde hair down in voluminous waves. To accessorize her look, Stacey wore a wristwatch, her gigantic diamond sparkler on her left ring finger, some sparkly hoop earrings, and her dazzling smile.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In true Stacey fashion, her makeup was dramatic, with heavy lashes, defined brows, highlighted cheekbones, and a glossy pink color on her full pout.

Stacey Silva rocks glam look for night on the town

Stacey had some fun with filters in one shot, adding a faux Vogue magazine cover frame to her pic, along with an ornate face chain. In her final shot, Stacey showcased her ample curves and dewy skin as she snapped a selfie.

Stacey didn’t provide her location or any captions for her pics, but it’s not unlike her to hit the Miami scene, looking snatched to the gods, as she and her twin sister, Darcey Silva, would say.

Stacey and Darcey have been catapulted to reality TV fame after first being introduced to TLC audiences during Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Darcey & Stacey star Stacey Silva co-owns a boutique, is an Executive Producer

Their popularity has skyrocketed in recent years, but they’ve been promoting their glam image for years. The twins founded their fashion collection, House of Eleven, in 2010.

The Silvas’ line offers clothing, jewelry, accessories, fragrances, and beauty products, and most recently, they added home goods to their collection. Stacey often models her pieces on Instagram, most recently plugging the boutique’s newest arrival, the Black Classic Cat Eye Sunglasses, which retail for $55.

In addition to her fashion and home goods line, Stacey co-founded Eleventh Entertainment in 2010 and is listed as the Executive Producer. She also credits herself as the Executive Producer for the film White T (in which she played a small role), as well as its soundtrack, per her LinkedIn profile.

Darcey & Stacey airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.