Stacey Silva is a ‘beach bunny babe’ in plunging sequined bikini

TLC star Stacey Silva is making the most of her summer, mixing business and pleasure.

The blonde bombshell has been busy growing her company, House of Eleven, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t take the time to plug other brands too.

Over the weekend, Stacey shared a sultry bikini pic as she posed in a skimpy bikini that showed off her curvy physique.

Stacey positioned herself on a beach chair for the photo, looking tanned and toned as she soaked up some rays.

Stacey left little to the imagination in her string bikini triangle top and matching bottoms.

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum’s decolletage took center stage in the snap as she narrowly avoided an NSFW moment with its risque cut.

Stacey’s bikini bottoms accentuated her more-snatched-than-ever waistline, compliments of her recent endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty surgery.

Stacey modeled a sequined bikini from Beach Bunny Swimwear. Pic credit: @staceysilvatv/Instagram

The famous twin added a pair of oversized Giorgio Armani sunglasses in a tortoiseshell design and a subtle choker to accessorize her look, securing her platinum locks into a high bun.

Arching her back and raising one arm, Stacey kept her facial expression serious to match the glamorous vibe of the shot.

“Love being a #beachbunnybabe ❤,” read Stacey’s caption on the image, originally posted to her Instagram Story before being shared by Beach Bunny Swimwear, who designed Stacey’s bikini.

Stacey’s glittery bikini is from Beach Bunny Swimwear

Stacey modeled Beach Bunny Swimwear’s Siren Song Triangle Top and matching Siren Song Tie Side Bottom in Gold/Hologram.

Both pieces are available in several other colors and come in sizes XS through XL. And for those looking to copy Stacey’s look, you’re in luck: the top and bottoms are both currently on sale for $79, originally priced at $130 and $120.

Beach Bunny Swimwear is popular among celebs and reality TV stars like Stacey. Famous faces such as Alexa Collins, Grace Boor, and Kara Del Toro have also advertised the brand on social media.

Stacey traveled to Dubai to expand her business, House of Eleven

The reality TV star has been enjoying her jet-setting lifestyle with a recent trip to Dubai with her twin sister, Darcey Silva.

While overseas, Stacey and her identical twin lived it up with some retail therapy and trips to the salon but also took care of business.

Looking to expand House of Eleven — their company featuring women’s clothing and accessories and home goods — Stacey and Darcey recently purchased real estate in Dubai, possibly a hint that the business-driven duo could be adding brick-and-mortar locations to their online boutique.

Currently, House of Eleven operates strictly online. But Stacey and Darcey are always looking to do it big, so adding physical stores to boost their brand would be a welcome addition to drive business, especially going global with their efforts.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.