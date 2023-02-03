Stacey Silva looked glam in a recent post to promote the newest episode of her show, Darcey & Stacey.

The clip showed the reality TV star during a night out in Miami and she was all dressed up for the occasion.

She wore a black halter bodysuit with a deep cut in the front and she panned the camera to show her best angles.

Stacey had her long blonde hair pulled back in a high ponytail with a red scarf used as a scrunchie, and she accessorized with a diamond choker and large diamond hoops while sporting long red nails.

Stacey also had a bronzed glow as she wore dramatic lashes with nude lips and bold brows.

The TLC personality used the Instagram post to promote the show, adding in her caption that she was “Bringing that ENERGY in Miami stay tuned for new Darcey & Stacey episodes every Monday 8/7c.”

Tensions are brewing between Darcey and Stacey Silva

Stacey has been having fun since her move to Miami with sister Darcey Silva, but they’ve had some hiccups along the way.

Tensions were high in the first few episodes with Darcey fresh off her breakup with Georgi Rusev.

However, when Stacey commented on Darcey pushing men away due to her attitude, it caused a blowup between the sisters.

Things were awkward but the twins put their drama on the back burner to focus on a major business venture for their brand, House of Eleven.

However, nothing has been resolved between them, and in the next episode, Darcey and Stacey will have another blowup as they discuss Stacey’s wedding.

Darcey has aired her frustrations at being a third wheel for Stacey and Florian, but can she put those feelings aside and support the couple during the wedding planning process?

90 Day Fiance star Stacey Silva promotes Elite Health Center

The Darcey & Stacey star doesn’t just promote her TLC show or her House of Eleven brand, she also does the same for her brand partnerships.

Stacey has 648,000 Instagram followers, which makes her an ideal candidate for companies who want to reach a large audience.

One such company is Elite Health Center, which Stacey endorsed several weeks ago after kicking off her weight loss journey with them.

The clip showed Stacey at home with the weight loss package on the table, and she raved about it in her caption, noting that she and Darcey were both “loving this weight loss program.”

“We just began our new weight loss programs and journeys with @elitehealthcenternj ❤️ They have the best products and have the key to helping us shed some extra LB’s,” added Stacey.

Darcey & Stacey airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.